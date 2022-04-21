Music artist Reezy Runna paving a path for himself in the realm of music

The glamour world always looks fascinating to our eyes, but we don’t know the struggles behind the screens. Many artists fight numerous barriers to reach the heights they desire. Many individuals give up their passion to gain stability in their life, but some juggle between their work and passion. Their determination is what helps them overcome any obstacles. Honestly, if someone is committed to achieving something, no one can stop them, and one such inspiring artist is Reezy Runna.
By taking inspiration from his struggles, life situations, and the local artists around his city, the South Carolinian singer Reezy Runna successfully released his debut album ‘Backend Business’ under Marquee Music Group in late 2019. The album, which received over 11K Spotify plays within the first week of release, also got featured on various prominent platforms such as Apple Music Hip-Hop home, Live X Live ‘Picks of the Week’ with Dj Radio Raymond-T, ‘Back to Cali’ magazine, and The Coast News. The Singer also released a few singles named FMW ft Mondoe 2xx and Wait ft Quality Control music artist Duke Deuce, Rich Before Rap, and recently he released his new single Vegan.
Reezy Runna, aka Joshua Allen, was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, he was not so well versed, but he always had big dreams and aimed to get himself and his loved ones out of poverty. Not only did he enhance his musical skills, but with that, he also opened up his business called Wealth Club all over the United States. His business is in partnership with Umar Nasim and Quick Care. On top of that, the artist has a verified Spotify account where he shares his talent with the world. All his songs have got a successful number of streams, and in the future also, he is going to fascinate his audiences with new releases.
Talking about his journey Reezy Runna shares, “ My journey was not an easy one, but I’m glad that I never gave up, and today I’m able to make my loved ones happy. My dream is still going on; I’m always going to be original and try to bring something new to my audience. Even when I collaborate with an artist, I make sure that I vibe with them so that I can provide the best to my listeners. My goal is to get verified on all platforms. Also, there is this little advice I would want to give, and that is, firstly, you should believe in yourself, and secondly, you should know the business side of the entertainment industry.”
With his efforts and manifestations, Reezy Runna made a successful name for himself in the industry, and in recent times he even made it to numerous headlines because of his talent. The Singer only aims to go up and up from here; all he wants to do is win people's hearts by dedicatedly working towards his goals.