Music Producer Not Dillon REVEALS What Gave Him The Confidence To Get Into The Music Industry

Music has got its own magic as it can connect to many people across the globe. Being an art in itself, it is two-way communication between the performer and the audience. Not Dillon, who goes by his birth name Dillon Shamoun, is a man with diverse talents. He is a DJ, music producer and a songwriter who hails from Detroit, MI. Besides music, he is also working in the field of artist management as well. He pursued his studies from the Michigan State University and was a former employee at Apple. As of now, he is working on a lot of projects together and we don’t mind calling him the master of all trades.
His interest in music has helped him accumulate more than 1 million streams globally and it has hit the top of Spotify’s curated playlists. Not just this, he has trended on number one several times on Soundcloud. He developed his love for music while he was in college and it all started when he attended music festivals. He has connected with a lot of like-minded people through these festivals and concerts. He later even performed at different concerts leaving everyone stunned with his enthusiastic and energetic performances. It has just been 3 years till now, and Dillon has established himself as a successful name in the musical world.
Dillon had earlier revealed and he was quoted saying, “I was in sales before I started producing music full time. Attending music festivals and meeting people who believed in my music gave me the confidence to start performing. It is after performing at music festivals that I realized how important music is to me.” Today his work has made many people a fan of him and he has built a strong social media presence. “Based on decisions you make today, the effort you put in, and consistency; if you want something in your life, you have to make an effort to obtain it”, he added. Music has been the most integral part of his life and entertaining people will always be Not Dillon’s top priority in life.