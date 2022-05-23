Must Have Cryptos: Cosmos (ATOM), Quitriam Finance (QTM), and Solana (SOL)

It was gold and then stocks and then ravings about the S&P 500, and amongst all of this, despite their popularity amongst investors, none has had more attention than blockchain technology. Undoubtedly, blockchain is an exciting technology that promises a bright future. But what's the point if it can't connect to other networks?
This is the current state of affairs in the crypto sphere, where most projects operate independently and are insulated from each other. A uni-operated blockchain network is already doing fine but imagines all that could be possible when all existential blockchain networks are connected together to form a comprehensive data network.
Several projects have decided to take on this burden and proffer solutions to it and have marked it as their primary objective to link all other blockchain networks together. We’ll look into two of them, which are Cosmos (ATOM), and Quitriam Finance (QTM), alongside a well-established crypto haven—Solana (SOL).
What do Cosmos (ATOM) have in the works?
Co-founders Jae Kwon and Ethan Buchman created the Tendermint consensus algorithm in 2014, which would go on to power Cosmos. In 2019, the Cosmos (ATOM) white paper and software were published by Kwon and Buchman.
At the forefront of blockchain’s interoperability is Cosmos (ATOM), a project founded in 2016. The goal of Cosmos (ATOM) is to bring together all of the various blockchains now in existence, allowing them to speak with one another and share information.
Cosmos (ATOM) also seeks to improve scalability by offering significantly faster transaction speeds than other mainstream blockchains like Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC), which are currently the most popular options (BTC). The Cosmos (ATOM) network can handle 10,000 TPS of traffic.
Cosmos (ATOM) announced back in February this year that it would embark on an upgrade that will allow users to exchange and store crypto and other digital assets across various blockchains effectively and securely. With a futuristic sense of accomplishing this and putting things in order, and making actual moves towards this aim, this project is one to watch.
Quitriam Finance (QTM) continues to grow
Mithril mines, furnaces, forges, and other exciting components are all part of the development of the Quitriam Finance (QTM) ecosystem.
It is possible to mine mithril, a metal that may be used to manufacture NFTs and other in-game things, such as armour and medieval-inspired equipment, in the Quitriam environment. Quitriam Finance's currency, QTM, can be exchanged for Mithril.
QTM aims to establish an all-in-one P2E network, complete with a native decentralized exchange called Quitriam Swap, enabling users to transfer tokens without leaving the platform.
MC (Market Cap), the stablecoin issued by Quitriam Finance (QTM), will be traded under the ticker MC and will grant investors voting rights in the company.
Solana (SOL) is the future of blockchain
To compete with the next major blockchain, Solana (SOL) not only promotes fast speeds and cheap transaction fees. But this comes at the cost of more centralisation than Ethereum (ETH).
Solana (SOL) is currently defending the blockchain from obstructions and enduring severe delays due to the innovative technology deployed in the project.
Additionally, SOL offers a unique proof of history paradigm and the widely used proof of stake approach. When these two technologies are combined, you have an incredibly fast blockchain that will attract a lot of users because other blockchains tend to have high fees as well as slow speeds.
