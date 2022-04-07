Mutual Fund Investments are Just a Click Away with ET Money App

April 7: Built with a host of features, the app ensures that those planning to invest in Mutual Funds can find the right fund with ease.
Out of all the investment options that are available, Mutual Funds have turned out to be one of the most popular modes as it offers the flexibility to pay the investment amount lump sum or through SIP (Systematic Investment Plan), which works well for small investors who don't want to block a huge chunk of their investment at a time. These funds are managed and overlooked by Asset Under Management (AUM) companies. However, with more than 35 fund houses offering 4000+ schemes one should look for apps like ET Money, who offer all funds from all fund houses on a single platform.
Managing your Mutual Fund investments can be one daunting task, and one needs to get hold of a platform or app that gives in-depth insights on how the industry works. The ET Money App ensures that customers get the perfect solutions when it comes to parking their money in Mutual Funds. The App is suitably programmed to help customers shortlist the Best Mutual Funds according to their requirements, by creating a unique Mutual Fund Report Card that ranks funds on parameters like return consistency & downside protection.
The ET Money App which is an online Mutual Fund financial management platform is designed to make your investment journey seamless. What's more, the service doesn’t charge any commission, and offers a plethora of services under one roof. After comparing it with other Mutual Fund investment platforms and apps, we can say that it is the Best Mutual Fund App which makes investing fast, easy & paperless.
One of the major advantages of investing through the ET Money app is that the investments are direct and hence the returns that are generated do not attract any agent commission or any other hidden charges. As it's a zero commission platform, you get better returns of your investments. Secondly, the app lists the Best Mutual Funds of India, all at one place, cutting off the task of creating multiple accounts for investing. With all the Top Mutual Funds under one roof, you can easily select the one that matches your financial needs effortlessly without any complexities.
The ET Money App integrates the best security protocols to ensure that your investments are safe. Along with following top encryption methods, the transactions are done directly from your bank account to the Mutual Fund company' account and vice versa which cuts off any third party intervention acing up its security quotient. So, if you are thinking of starting your Mutual Fund investment journey, you should not look further as ET Money App provides the best services and is loaded with ultimate features, you won't find anywhere else.