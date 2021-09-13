My journey as a marketing professional from India to Canada

My name is Shishir. This is the story of how and why I immigrated to Canada from India. I am a marketing professional.
Getting priorities right
What or who exactly is a Global Indian? An Indian that has a global presence? Or one that is an Indian, but is now someone with a broader perspective?
For me, a Global Indian is someone that thinks not only for himself, but for his entire community back home. Someone, in short, that plans on giving back to their home country one day.
That was exactly what I wanted to become. A Global Indian. But, for that to happen, I had to immigrate first.
Best country to immigrate?
I was already working as marketing professional when the immigration bug bit me. Okay, so I had decided I wanted to relocate internationally and settle down in a new country with my family.
But then, you simply can't pack your bags and go. Can you?
Immigration takes a lot of thought and preparation to be worth it in the end.
Each year, an increasing number of Indians move overseas for study abroad, working internationally, or migrating abroad. Then again, how many of these taste success and are able to firmly establish themselves economically in their new home?
I wanted to do all my homework before I embarked on my journey of going abroad from India.
Trust me, the biggest part of the battle is to make up your mind to go with it.
Many will tell you it is not worth it. Many will tell you horror stories of how someone was fooled by fake immigration agents. I actually heard a true story of how an immigration consultant made a man desperate to work in Canada take a detour to Thailand, promising him a visa from there onward, and then dumping that person in the way.
I also come across many offering roundabout ways of entering the U.S. Ways that are really not worth it, trust me. Not many that attempt an international border crossing get reported in the media.
Immigrate if you must. But always do it the right way.
Now, the best country to immigrate is not the same for all. Depends on many different factors. While IT workers are in great demand in Germany, maybe you are not the person to be able to adapt to such a different culture from ours.
Immigrating to the U.K., Canada or Australia is comparatively easier for us Indians. There is no language problem as such. Even the level of English required as part of the visa application is as per the visa being applied for.
While skilled worker might have to deal with a higher English requirement, someone going abroad being skilled in a trade will have a lower requirement.
Anyway, whatever the level of English asked for, personally I find it is much easier to work towards a good IELTS score that learn a new language from scratch.
Canada for me
My job was that of a Public Relations Officer. Of course, I wanted to immigrate. But I was not willing to learn a foreign language for that. So, I decided that the U.K., Australia, or Canada will be the best country to migrate to for me, being all English-speaking nations.
Then, when I began planning, the U.K. immigration system moved to a points-based system. For me to immigrate, I would have to secure a fairly good salary. Australia was good too. But somehow, I decided on Canada.
Till this day I'm not sure as to what exactly made me decide in favour of Canada. Okay, 2-3 classmates of mine were working in Canada back then. But, so were my acquaintances in the U.K. and Australia.
In the digital age that we live in, it is very easy to connect with practically anyone anywhere within seconds. I tracked down all my friends, colleagues and ex-classmates that were living overseas. I wanted real feedback from real people. Not some bot spewing out write-ups and reviews randomly.
No Express Entry
While most of the people that immigrate to Canada take the Express Entry route, I decided on another way. I thought of beginning my Canada immigration process with securing a nomination under the Provincial Nominee Program.
If I somehow managed to get a PNP nomination, I would later apply for Express Entry, if required.
Now came the search as to the best Canada PNP for me.
The fact that appealed the most to me was that a job offer was not mandatory to get a PNP nomination. Of the 80 immigration pathways under the PNP, some had a valid job offer in Canada stipulation. Many PNP streams, however, did not require the applicant to have a job offer before applying to that PNP stream.
Putting my best Resume forward
To make doubly sure and for building up my profile, I did get my International Resume made by Y-Axis. I would recommend checking out this feature.
With an International Resume, you can be sure that you are focusing on exactly what the recruiters worldwide might be looking for at that time. In the dynamic world of today, the industry requirements vary from country to country.
While I had decided I would first go to Canada as a permanent resident and then look for a job from within Canada, I did start looking at Canadian employers and applying online.
I also took the overseas placement assistance from Y-Axis Jobs. No, I did not take the paid version. All of the employers listed in the official website of Y-Axis Jobs are all 100% genuine, each one of them verified and with the Y-Axis guarantee.
Prince Albert in Saskatchewan, my new home
I registered with the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program under the PNP. There is a high demand for skilled workers in Saskatchewan.
I got my invitation to apply from Saskatchewan – under the SINP’s Occupations In-Demand category – in the SINP draw held on September 24, 2020.
My occupational code, as per Canada’s National Occupational Classification was that of NOC 1123.
Cutting short my story – in the meanwhile, applying to IRCC for my Canada PR, receiving my Confirmation of Permanent Residence, travelling to Canada with my COPR during the travel restrictions for COVID-19 – I am now settled in Prince Albert city in Saskatchewan.
Do keep in mind that you will have to get your foreign educational credentials duly recognized by any one of the designated agencies. I got my ECA Report for immigration purposes from World Education Services.
That time, I took the IELTS Indicator test online as part of submitting proof of my English language competency.
Canada is a nice place to be. Friendly people. Happy that I took the decision of immigrating to Canada.