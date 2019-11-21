“My Mother is my strength and A Great Adviser”says Jay Sarpotdar

Coming from three generations and three decades of political work and social work, 24 year Yuvsena Deputy Secretary Jay Sarpotdar owes his tutilage and knowledge of people and demography to his mother Shilpa Sarpotdar, the reputed director of Mumbai district bank and the revolutionary President of Shiv Sahakar Sena.
As a photography and mountaineering enthusiast, Jay seeks adventure in the social work and political space itself. He believes taking risks is essential if done for greater public good, and is hence solely responsible for spearheading students issues and positive youth movements through the Yuvsena.
With several projects undertaken for Medical and Educational welfare under their wing, Jay has leaped furthermore into public good by creating the "Rajyog Foundation", which expands over several more aspects of philanthropy.
With the guidance of his mother and blessing of his grandfather, Madhukar Sarpotdar, One of the founding member of the Shivsena, Jay would be great representative of the youth in India's political and public work space.