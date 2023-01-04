'My role as a storyteller is both majestic and contemplative' said Vijay Jayapal's Revelations fame actress Arpita Banerjee

Without significant stars, the Indian cinema industry looks faded. In India, there are several different types of the film industry. Arpita Banerjee, one of India's greatest and youngest actresses, will be the topic of our discussion today. She has a strong desire to become a well-known actor because she has been involved with the performing industry for a long time. Pinky Beauty Parlour (2016), Love and Shukla (2017), and Dhuusar are among Arpita Banerjee's notable films (2019).
After a "dry period," as Arpita Banerjee refers to the inaccessible years of planting and rising that included numerous failures, criticisms, ill-health, and delays, actress Arpita Banerjee of Vijay Jayapal's Revelations fame is finally set to be seen in at least three different films in exciting roles waiting to be thoroughly released in 2023. This is after a successful festival run (Busan, MAMI, IFFI, IFFK, NYSAF, etc.) in Arpita's acting career began in 2012 with the role of the lead character in Manav Kaul's play "Laal Pencil," which starred Vicky Kaushal. She appeared in prominent theatre plays at places like the Prithvi Theatre, NCPA, Andrew's, Sophaya's in Mumbai, Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal, Chinmaya Mission in New Delhi, and Gyan Manch in Kolkata, among other places.
Talking about the most inspiring film for her, Arpita Banerjee said, "Calcutta, I'm Sorry," a movie by Harry Maclure about forgiveness and optimism, is dear to my heart because it gave me a true family. It has been an exciting journey filled with unexpected twists and turns, beginning with the narrative in 2017 and continuing on the floor since May 2018 as it prepares to release after festivals by mid-year. The creators may be my first partnership in my directing debut as of as now! Other films scheduled for screening include Sharad Raj's cheerful film "Weekdays and Weekends," which explores young couplehood within friendship and its overbearing comorbidities, and Leena Manimikelai's memoir "Kaathadi (Kite)," which is her most eagerly anticipated movie simply because it captures the process of marrying poetry, dance, and improvisations in its most elegant form.
When asked about her primary goal in life, Arpita responded, "I appreciate the variation within loops that we get caught in. We can only learn the truth by always being interested, even regarding brainwashing material. And what cannot be seen in the murk and darkness can be replicated as an imperceptible dancing light, much like a fetus in a womb. This seems to only be present in work that has no limitations. I belong to such a utopian mentality. Imagine our ability to turn a dystopia that fosters prejudice into a utopia if we teamed together. My role as a storyteller is both majestic and contemplative.''
Performing arts have been Arpita's constant identity and coping strategy since she was a little child. She is a trained Bharatanatyam and jazz contemporary dancer as well as a semi-classical Hindustani & Rabindra Sangeet singer. Arpita has 2 unreleased movies to her credit, "Dhuusar" by Soumi Saha, starring Vinay Pathak and Ritwick Bhowmick, and "Pinky Beauty Parlour" by Akshay Singh. She appears in a cameo in Siddharth Jatla's Netflix original film, "Love and Shukla." She had a short career as a journalist with Millennium Post and CNBC-TV18.
