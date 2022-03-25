NAEGELI Deposition and Trial Expands National Headquarters

March 25: In an effort to expand its mission of innovating depositions, trials, and the legal industry as a whole, NAEGELI Deposition and Trial has announced that it is expanding its national headquarters in the U.S. Bancorp Tower in Portland, Oregon starting in 2022. After residing in the U.S. Bancorp Tower for over 30 years, and being the second oldest tenant in the building, this is not only a huge step for the organization but the legal industry altogether. Also known as “The Big Pink”, the U.S. Bancorp Tower is the tallest building in the state of Oregon standing at 536 feet with 42 stories. This creates the perfect venue to host continuing legal education seminars to meet bar requirements and for holding important litigation events.
“We are delighted to announce this expansion of our beautiful national headquarters,” shares the company’s CEO, Marsha J. Naegeli. “Despite all odds, the amazing success of our company in not only the last decade, but during a pandemic, has determined this natural step in the growth of the business. This expansion will enable NAEGELI Deposition and Trial to continue developing our services into a nationwide litigation support powerhouse.”
NAEGELI Deposition and Trial is one of the nation’s leading service providers for court reporting and litigation support. The firm has served elite professionals and practitioners within the legal industry for over forty years and has created a reputation for excellence and results. One of its primary services is remote videoconferencing, a workflow the team mastered several years before remote assignments were popular. NAEGELI’s national headquarters serves as the central base for all court reporters, videographers, and administrative staff that serve clients across the United States.
NAEGELI Deposition and Trial holds a strong portfolio of litigation support services, including court reporting, remote videoconferencing, videography, interpreters, audio transcription, copy and scanning, and trial presentations. The company was started four decades ago by founder and CEO Marsha J. Naegeli, CCR, CMRS, CRI. When she began, Marsha was a small-town girl from Tillamook, Oregon. Her relentless drive and desire for excellence pushed her to take remarkable strides.
With nothing more than a $2,000 loan, a home office, and a big vision for the future, she started NAEGELI Deposition and Trial. Today, her company presents the world with a standard for all litigation support companies. While times and seasons change, NAEGELI Deposition and Trial remains adamant in adapting to the evolution of multimedia presentations and litigation support. As Marsha Naegeli expresses, NAEGELI Deposition and Trial is a significant player in making that change happen for millions of people around the United States. “We want to prove that we can adapt and change so cases can continue to move forward, no matter what obstacles our clients may face,”