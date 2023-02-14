Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad: Mithu From Rayganj, West Bengal Wins The Lottery Of Crores

New Delhi (India), February 14: Like a lot of people A young man tried his luck for only 30 INR by participating in a government-run Nagaland Lottery . He bought a lottery ticket with this pittance of 30 INR. But he could not have imagined that the same 30 INR would make him a millionaire overnight. Mithu Deb Sharma, a young man from Rayganj in the Dinajpur district, who works as a government official, won the lottery. He lives in Goyalgaon in the Birghai Gram Panchayat area of Rayganj. As soon as he won the lottery worth crores, he ran to the police station. Although he was a little afraid of security, his whole family was overjoyed.
How did Mithu become a millionaire?
On Saturday, Mithu bought a lottery ticket for 30 INR of Lottery Sambad, from the Kasba area in Rayganj. That day, he became a winner of one crore INR by the luck of that ticket. His fate was changed overnight. Mithun said, "I work as a government clerk. Our whole family is in a financial crisis. We live from hand to mouth. I bought this lottery ticket for 30 INR. But, I never thought that I could become a millionaire with this small amount of money. The whole family is very happy."
Mithu had been dreaming of becoming a millionaire for a long time. But buying a lottery ticket was not his obsession. He used to buy a lottery ticket with a small portion of his savings. He was not addicted to buying lottery tickets, as the young man clearly stated.
As a government official, Mithu won a large sum of money through the lottery. He plans to use the money to improve his family's financial situation. Mithu said, "I will build a house with this money. I will also arrange for my sister's wedding. I will save the rest of the money so that I can start a new life."
After the news of Mithu's lottery win came out, people in the area were overjoyed. One of his neighbors said, "We have heard that Mithu won a lottery of one crore. We hope he will stand by his family with this money." After getting the lottery ticket in hand, this young man immediately rushed to the police station for security. He was assured of police protection.
The lottery is a state subject in India, which means that each state has the authority to regulate or prohibit the sale and conduct of lotteries within its jurisdiction. Some states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Sikkim, and Goa allow lotteries to be conducted, while others like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have banned them. The Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 is a central law that provides a framework for regulating lotteries in India. Under this law, the central government has the power to make rules and issue licenses for the sale and conduct of lotteries. However, the final decision on whether to allow lotteries within a state rests with the respective state governments.
Nagaland State Lottery is a legal and government-approved lottery in the Indian state of Nagaland. It is run by the Nagaland State Lotteries department, which operates under the Finance Department of the state government. The lottery offers various games, including the Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night lotteries, with different prize amounts and draws taking place daily. The proceeds from the lottery are used to support various welfare schemes and developmental activities in the state. Daily Nagaland State Lottery is played three times. The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results can be found on the official site.