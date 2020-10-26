Naman Tyagi’s ‘Weddopedia’ is a unique platform for the ones who want to plan their wedding

The times are truly changing now as people are not inclined towards the corporate job setup but to start something of their own. With the startup ecosystem working tremendously well, many young talents are building their empires. Naman Tyagi, a young entrepreneur decided to start his journey at a young age and he launched his startup ‘Weddopedia’ in 2016. It is a wedding planning platform for all the couples who want to plan their dream wedding. The company will soon turn four in December on Naman’s birthday and it has seen terrific growth in these few years. His company is responsible for wedding planning, finding a suitable vendor and arranging other facilities and amenities for the clients as per their budget.
‘Weddopedia’ is a platform which is one of its kind and it has given complete independence to the clients to plan according to their requirements. It was initially started as a user-friendly website and with time Tyagi has upgraded the platform making it customizable for the clients. We have usually seen wedding planners plan the entire wedding according to client’s needs, but Naman’s website gives access to the people who can be wedding planners of their respective weddings. Right from choosing venues to decorators and makeup artists to photographers, the online platform lets people choose as per their preference. The wedding portal has reached a new level because of Naman’s reputation on the digital domain.
Moreover, ‘Weddopedia’ was selected as one of the top startups by FIED at IIM Kashipur for offering the best wedding planning services all over India. The entrepreneur is from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and he has initiated a lot of social media campaigns during the lockdown to inform people about the safety measures to be taken during the epidemic. Apart from this, Naman and his team have made several contributions in the coronavirus pandemic by initiating several causes. For him, social issues matter the most and as a responsible citizen, the entrepreneur has always stood by the people who are in need.
For his extraordinary work, he has been felicitated multiple times. Naman was honoured with the Karamveer Chakra Award by the Global Fellowship Award instituted by the United Nations and International Confederation of NGO (iCONGO) at the ReX ConcLIVE at IIT Delhi. The Karamveer Chakra Award is a sign of respect and a tribute to the former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. In the year 2019, he was nominated and awarded more than 10 national and state awards. Building a strong clientele across India, Naman Tyagi is planning to expand his business overseas soon. Well, let’s wait what the entrepreneur has to say about the future of his successful company.