Nancy Mello: Psychic and Life Coach

One of the most significant trends that we’ve seen over the past few years has been the staggering growth in the life coaching industry. As the stigma around it has dissipated, more and more people are paying professionals to help them deal with problems in their lives and work towards their goals with accountability. These sessions have proven incredibly valuable for many, and it’s been rather heart-warming to see just how much progress we’ve made as a society, when people are investing in themselves like this.
What we find interesting though is that the world of psychics and animal communicators fulfil a lot of the same value propositions that you might get from a life coach. In fact, they are quickly growing in popularity, as yet another tool that you can use to get the most out of your life, and deal with the complexities that come with being a human.
Nancy Mello is a great example of this, having built a thriving psychic business on the back of a very strong social media presence. Her work with clients is wide-ranging and highly contextual, but at the end of the day – it’s about helping her clients become better versions of themselves. By leveraging her unique skills for good, she can help those that she works with access parts of themselves that they might have been hiding for a long time.
She also does a lot of work with animal communication and has been on the forefront of the pet therapy movement that we’re starting to see gather some traction. It’s innovation like this that might just raise the psychic mission above the level of its previous preconceptions and help it gain the social acceptance that life coaching has over the past few years.
This is a great thing, if it happens. The more we can do to help people look inward and discover more about themselves, the better it’s going to be. We’re in the middle of a very challenging social experiment, thanks to this global pandemic, where mental health is going to be at the forefront of our collective mission for the years to come. Psychics have a part to play in this future, because of the unique skills that they can bring to the table.
People like Mello can deliver a unique experience to clients that can completely transform their lives and we need to make that available to more people. When you watch Mello’s social media, you get a glimpse into her community that she’s building and it’s clear that there is a lot of value here. Every success story that she shares online shows that the right relationship with the right professional can be the catalyst for personal growth at a scale that most people can’t even fathom.
We can only hope that psychics begin to receive the same sort of respect that life coaches do and that we can make this tool another thing that people can cling to in times of difficulty.