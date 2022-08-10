We live in a society where sport is a global phenomenon. Sport also boosts the economy and is linked to some of the most notable international spectacles. It is an integral part of the social and cultural life of various communities, regions, and countries. Sports plays a significant role in the television & movie industries and the tourism sector; and it is frequently linked to social problems and issues like crime, health, violence, social division, labour migration, economic and social regeneration, and poverty. Narinder Dhruv Batra establishes the relationship between sports and culture. He further shares his expertise on the cultural sociology of sports.
For sociologists who believe in a hierarchical model of culture, sports may be seen as its extreme opposite: a physical activity with no cultural significance that is watched by passive spectators for the benefit of the media and leisure sectors. However, a developed cultural sociology of sport has emerged as a result of the growing popularity of sports. Narinder Dhruv Batra comments, “This change does not imply a consensus in the discipline's theory, concepts, or methodology regarding sport and culture, but rather a new flexibility to explore their connection within a sociological framework.”
This largely relates to the values, customs, and way of life unique to a certain group, as well as the role that sport plays in that way of life. “The idea of culture is employed extensively in the sociological, anthropological, and historical study of sport, much like the idea of society,” says Narinder Dhruv Batra. He adds, “It challenges both the researcher and the learner to think about the meanings, symbols, rites, and power dynamics at work in any given cultural context. At a national, local, or comparative level, the concept of culture might be operationalised.”
One of the subjects that is most frequently debated in sport, culture, and society is how sport shapes nations. The exact characteristics of nations and nation-states vary, as do the types of nationalism that are frequently connected to various sports. It's still unclear to what extent we truly comprehend the nuanced ways that sport influences civic, racial, and ethnic nationalism as well as internationalism. “Students and others must appreciate the processes and patterns of national and international change in sport, as well as the unique content of national sports policy or the standards for selection to national teams, in order to understand sport effectively,” says Narinder Dhruv Batra.
However, there are some indications of more individualised and unpredictable approaches to sport and culture in current and predicted developments. These are more aware of the specific, situational ways in which sports culture can have an impact on larger society and less likely to imply that sports culture can be hermetically sealed from its global, national, and local social contexts.