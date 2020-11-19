Nathan Khider - Leaving Your Ego At The Door

I interviewed Nathan Khider a few weeks ago after he helped out a close friend of mine in her darkest of times. After taking advice from Nathan, my friend ‘Sally’ who had experienced a series of life changing events had managed to change her whole outlook on life and I really wanted to know how he had managed to do this for someone who not so long ago thought her world had ended. I wanted to know how he has managed to help so many people and been able to give so much advice whilst coming across so genuine at the same time.
We met up at one of Nathan’s local coffee hotspots and instantly the first thing that came to mind was that Nathan’s Instagram @nathankhider (which I had obviously stalked) was such a true representation of who he is as a person. Straight away, I was able to vividly see his positive attitude which was totally infectious and could see his eagerness to help everyone around him and to help them reach their goals. I really wanted to understand where Nathan got all of his wisdom and experience from, so I began the interview which turned into a good chat with what felt like an old friend. I really got a detailed insight into the life of Nathan Khider
We we discussed many topics but fascinatingly I got to know the real Nathan where he talked to me about his life and background. He explained to me that he has had many life-learning lessons during his life which helped shape his future. At one moment in his life, Nathan lost everything from his money to his home and ended up living in his car before being thrown a lifeline and opportunity to move into a local YMCA. This experience alone definitely helped change his mentality and attitude for the rest of his life and from there he was able to understand who he was as a person and what he wanted to succeed in.
Nathan talked a lot about ego and how it can sometimes be the route of our inner evil. He revealed one piece of advice he gives is to “leave your ego at the door when you make a decision, don’t let it get in the way – ego is what can stop you from moving forward” which really spoke volumes to me as I always felt that I never really looked at ego as a bad thing particularly as I feel like the ego has been glorified in this era, especially when we have celebrities like Beyoncé with her ‘Sasha Fierce’ and Gemma Collins and her alter ego ‘The GC’ who have clearly made it work for them but as Nathan pointed out, that’s what we see on the surface; the bits they want us to see and not the bits that drive them to make life changing decisions. He explained in depth about how our ego is something we have to protect but at the same time it is affecting the world we live in and we can have more control to not allow it to affect us.
Another topic I discussed with Nathan was regarding failure. Most people today are afraid to experience failure, but it is something everyone needs to go through. Losing is normal, everyone loses and experiencing a loss or a failure will only help you prevent it at another stage in your life. A lot of people are afraid of being told that they are wrong and always want to hear positive comments. Sally’s friends and family for instance were always trying to reassure her, telling her ‘everything will be alright’ as you would for someone that you care about. However, Nathan was harsh but honest in his approach with Sally which proved more helpful. He said that he simply told her the truth about herself, to be honest with herself, dig deep, and most prominently ‘practice what you preach and don’t care so much about what others think of you’
I noticed how well Sally took his advice and respected his honesty and from there I realised the saying ‘the truth hurts’ could not be more true. Maybe we all need a Nathan Khider in our lives, someone strict enough to tell us the truth, be straight with us and then leave the rest to resonate within ourselves. You can find all of Nathan’s details on his Instagram @nathankhider and his website www.Nathankhider.com