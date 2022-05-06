Navneet Jhamb Joins as Advisor to Tech Startup iDesign.Market

May 6: Navneet Jhamb, General Manager for Vertafore India, has recently joined tech startup iDesign.Market as a strategic advisor. iDesign.Market is a tech platform providing SaaS and community listing to Designers and Contractors. In this role, Navneet will be advising the company in increasing its traction across India and product offerings. Navneet has a rich experience across tech companies, having worked as COO India for Guardian Life and at leadership positions in Fidelity International.
Navneet graduated from IIM Kozikhode as a Gold Medallist in Academics and Extra-Curricular Activities. He has been an all-rounder since. Prior to joining Idesign, Navneet has worked at senior positions across the industry. He was appointed as General Manager, India in Vertafone and as COO-India in Guardian Life. His longest career stint includes his association with Fidelity International where he headed various departments for 12 long years.
The home interior segment is a USD 25 Billion industry and is witnessing a spate of tech startups and funding in recent years. As with other sectors, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed players in the construction ecosystem to adopt digital tools as part of their business strategies, especially solutions that optimize workflows. The company has been funded by Angel Investors and Tech Entrepreneurs and is currently expanding its offerings in multi cities.
The team is being led by Ashish Dhingra, a graduate of XIM Bhubaneswar, with deep domain experience in Interiors, and Sunil Bhakuni who bring with him years of experience in technology with companies like AWS, Jabong.com, Cardekho and Lenskart.
“We are privileged to have Navneet as an advisor to iDesign. Navneet’s experience in scaling business and product development will be extremely valuable to our startup.” said Ashish.