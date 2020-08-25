Navrattan Group Eyes worldwide license for production of Green Cement to be 25 million tonnes over the period of next 5-7 years says Chairman Himansh Verma

Numerous lives are impacted due to this deadly Corona Virus and have led to many fatalities, lowering the graph of overall economic structure globally. Change in the market has influenced the worldwide stage. Alongside the Green Cement and Concrete market, various different markets are likewise confronting similar circumstances. On the other hand people including the architects, builders, constructors, construction material manufacturers are becoming aware that environment too needs to look after.
The utilisation of Green Building Materials have been broadly used in different development processes as they help us in diminishing the environmental impact associated with installation, transportation, manufacture, handling, removal and reusing of building materials. Not denying the fact that the demand of concrete industry is relied upon to accomplish 550-600 MT per annum (MTPA) continually by 2025 in India due to the growing solicitations of various divisions, i.e., lodging, business development and industrial development.
According to a new report by Research and Markets, the global green building materials market reached a value of $199.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of $387.9 billion by 2023. In the wake of making India’s construction sector Green, Navrattan Group to come up with Navrattan Green Cement which will be a substitute to Portland cement.
Navrattan Group chairman Himansh Verma says, 8% of greenhouse gas emission is the result of cement manufacturing process worldwide. According to the statistics, two tons of cement concrete are made every year for human being walking the earth today. The future count is going to be doubled which means more utilisation of cement for building roads, houses, dams, etcetera. If all the business visionaries move in the Greener direction of discovering arrangements in this difficult stretch, we won't just rise as winners however will likewise defend the general public from multiple points of view and will let the Construction Industry come out of this tough time.
The product Navrattan Green Cement after its Research & Development phase is at the stage of entering the Market with a motive of letting the Construction industry walk on the Greener path.
Despite reducing the carbon-dioxide emissions, Navrattan Green Cement by Navrattan Green Cement Industries offers other benefits like-
- It is hydrophobic (waterproof) non curing, Fire Resistant
- NGC can be foamed, painted, rolled or sprayed unlike Portland Cement
• It has a low co-efficient of expansion which facilitates it to work in freezing regions of the world.
• It meets as well as exceeds all the same testing standards as OPC and excels in every category
• NGC has higher tensile strength that Portland cement due to its intrinsic covalent bonding nature
Understanding the scope of Green cement and considering the present situation of increased pollution on environment, it is also assumed that Green taxes can be levied on traditionally produced cement, raising OPC prices doubled by its actual price. Hence, green cement features a great scope for the longer term and can offer price and quality benefits. Lastly it is pertinent to mention that Navrattan is expecting its worldwide licensed production of Green Cement to be 25 million tones or above over the period of next 5 to 7 years.
