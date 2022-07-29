Nearly 2 decades of value creation- The journey of Vestige from 2004 to 2022

3 friends, a dream, decades of hard work and a success story full of inspiration. Does that sound Utopian? Well, no! It is a true story – the story of Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd. What started as a dream in 2004 has achieved new heights and created immense value in every year of its existence. Over the years, Vestige has become a household name and has been creating livelihood for youths, housewives and retired people. What started as an entrepreneurial dream of youngsters is now making others independent.
The journey has been full of challenges and victories, and the founders and all stakeholders have been proud of the accomplishments. The first milestone in Vestige’s journey was in 2008, when they expanded their business with the Agri-category. “Back in 2008, when we launched our Agri-category, 4 years after our inception, we were full of self-doubt. While we had confidence in our research, products, and quality, but we weren’t sure about how the customers would welcome them”, says Mr. Gautam Bali, the founder and Managing Director of Vestige Marketing.
An ascending phase followed in 2010 when Vestige bagged the CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTIVITY, QUALITY, INNOVATION, AND MANAGEMENT. This was just the beginning of recognition for Vestige’s efforts and product quality and the story has continued till date. In 2011, Vestige entered the 100-crore club. It meant a lot for a humble brand to achieve success of this magnitude in barely 8 years. This was also a great example for other aspiring entrepreneurs to strive hard and target excellence.
The stakeholders and believers of Vestige had another opportunity to rejoice in 2012 when Mr. Bali received the Best CEO award at Obtainer Direct Selling Forum. Later in 2014, Vestige got the recognition of being among the most admired brands and leaders in Asia. The young yet highly successful brand crossed the 500-crore mark in 2015.
2016 marked another major milestone for Vestige when they stepped into the field of colour cosmetics. The cosmetic line was called Mistral of Milan and the users embraced it with open arms. Praise for the products soon flooded the markets and Vestige grew both in volumes, endeavours and dreams. The influx of awards never ceased, and in 2017, Vestige won accolades for being one of the top direct-selling companies in the world. They won this honour at Direct Selling News Global 100 awards and today in 2022 Vestige is among top 40 direct selling companies. In the subsequent years, they also won the best nutraceutical company award and the Great Place to Work certification.
The bigwigs at Vestige say that their motivation is just like it was when Vestige had just started. They are determined to write a success story that hasn’t been written before. We hope they succeed in this goal. You can connect with Vestige on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VestigeMkt/.