NECESSARY SKILLS TO MAXIMIZE YOUR PROFIT IN STOCK TRADING EXPLAINED BY MUKUL AGRAWAL

Do you also want to know how to earn money from the share market? Earning money from the stock market by investing in shares may look easy but it needs a lot more than just buying and selling of shares. First of all the person investing in online trading should have a basic understanding about how the Stock Trading works. Once he knows what are the stocks he want to invest in, he should work on the plan or strategies that would help him to maximize his profits. For a beginner, it is really important to have a proper knowledge about various investing techniques. An expert’s advice and predictions could help you to minimize you losses. In today’s time there are so many people on YouTube and social media who claims to give you 100% correct market predictions, but when you listen, none of their advices are useful. Mukul Agrawal, who is a renowned TEDx speaker, is a name that comes to your rescue here. He has been a Technical Analyst in stock trading since past 18 years and has a great success record in price predictions of stocks. Recently Mukul Agrawal has been awarded with Young Achiever Award for best stock market training in 2021. He has a remarkable journey of training and consulting individuals for Online trading of stock market, and knows all the odds and evens when it comes to Investment and Trading. According to his study and years of observations following are some skills that one should have as an investor for their profit maximization:
• TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SKILL: Individual keen in making money from Stock Market should be well known with the technicalities of the market and for that a beforehand knowledge is necessary. A technical analyst is someone who analyzes the statistical trends by observing activities such as price movement and volume and then strategizes the investment plans.
• STAYING DISCIPLINED & CALM: Stock market is not for people who fear loss. It is not for fainthearted who panics even at the slightest downfall in the prices and shares. One need to be patient and should have a disciplined composure in order to control situations when loss strikes.
• MAINTAINING A RECORD: Mukul Agrawal says that we learn from our mistakes and experiences that’s why it is of utmost importance that we must maintain a record to analyze our growth and keeping a check on where we are going wrong.
Mukul Agrawal is very innovative with his ways of educating the youth, he has a YouTube Channel which goes by the name of The Mukul Agrawal is a great source of learning about all the strategies related to online trading. His channel is currently being followed by more than 5 lakh people, this showcase him as a well established influencer and educator in the field of Stock Market Trading and Investment. He says with a little awareness and observation one can make stock trading and investment a second way of their earning. Mukul Agrawal has a Singapore Association Membership and he is a national achiever award 2019 winner. He is the founder of AGRAWAL CORPORATE, which goes with the motto : Doing the right thing at the right time. He is a firm believer that by learning and practicing anyone could make money from stock trading, that’s why he say,”SEEKHEGA INDIA TO KAMAYEGA INDIA”.