Need of the Hour... Raise an Environmental Conscious Child – Vanitaa Rawat

September 16: “Talking to my daughter about environmental issues and plantation drive is planting a Hope for her Future.” Vanitaa Rawat - NLP Practitioner / Content Creator
Vanitaa Rawat, a celebrated content creator of Surat city visited Zenitex India for a tour of their Ecofriendly Tree Ganesha Darshan. This visit was primarily important for her as she was accompanied by her 8 year daughter Telisma.
Vanitaa strongly believes that we need to protect the environment for future generations. In her words, “I want Telisma and all the next generation kids to leave a better planet and the only way to do so is to be more environmental conscious.
Her visit to Zenitex was full of amazing surprises and learnings as both her and Telisma met their family friend and an ardent environmentalist/ecopreneur Viral Veer Desai also known as Greenman.
The highlight of the Ganesh Pandal was the World data shared by Viral which shows how our environment and green lands are deteriorating and what steps are needed with immediate effect to save the planet.
Vanitaa and Telisma participated in taking a pledge of being a “Paryavaran Senani” under the Satyagraha against Pollution campaign. She says, its our moral and social responsibility to leave the environment in a better state than we found it. And that can be achieved when not just the adults but our children are involved in these environmental activities on a consistent basis.
Vanitaa has also been actively participating in the 10 days Mahotsav on occasion of our Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi, where eco friendly Ganpati and Plantation drives have been one of important themes.