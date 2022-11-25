Neither STEPN (GMT) Nor Shiba Inu (SHIB), It's Orbeon (ORBN) That Will Make You Rich

STEPN (GMT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have historically been popular coins in the crypto communities. However, investors are developing interest in new projects, especially projects with huge real-world utility, including Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which – in phase two of its presale – analysts expect to rise from $0.004 to $0.24.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol is unique because it creates a reliable connection between promising startups and small investors. It aims to solve the problem associated with accessible and reliable investments in crypto networks.
This project features NFTs-as-a-Service for businesses and mints fractional NFTs representing equity for startups seeking to raise capital on the platform, allowing people to invest in startups for as low as $1. With this low entry level, everyday people can now invest in promising startups through Orbeon Protocol, which makes it a disruptor in the venture capital industry.
Orbeon Protocol’s team also built its smart contract in favor of its investors. Safety features like a “fill or kill” mechanism ensure investor refunds if a project they back fails to meet its funding goals. In addition, the liquidity pool has been locked for ten years to avoid rug pulls. Finally, Solid Proof audited and approved Orbeon Protocol’s smart contract, assuring it protects investors.
ORBN tokens are the native currency that power the Orbeon ecosystem. Holders have various benefits, including access to an exclusive investor group, The Winner’s Circle, cashback rewards and discounts on trading fees, governance to vote on key issues and upcoming projects, and even the opportunity to meet face-to-face with project founders, among other perks.
STEPN (GMT)
The STEPN coin operates on a move-to-earn mechanism, rewarding users for every minute they exercise. Users earn GMT tokens for running, walking, and jogging.
Even though STEPN seemed to be an innovation in lifestyle technology, users migrated to non-blockchain technologies with similar goals. Despite a novel idea and execution, STEPN simply has too many competitors to be successful, and as a result the value of STEPN has suffered in recent months.
According to CoinMarketCap, STEPN was down 4.63% at the time of writing. This decrease in value is a loss to investors who own the STEPN asset. It is high time investors considered a more profitable investment than the STEPN currency.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Even though meme coins seem to trend in the crypto market, they all have different fates, including the similar Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Moreover, crypto experts do not consider Shiba Inu a wise long-term investment.
Because Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a speculative currency, investors might only want to use it in the short term. However, the Shiba Inu currency is also highly volatile, especially since its founder donated a large amount of Shiba Inu to charity. The currency has been highlighted as having the majority of its value decided based on community hype.
Research reveals that Shiba Inu experienced a sharp decrease of 87% in October 2021 due to the token's donation. Time will show if SHIB can recover from the loss of value.
Conclusion
Orbeon Protocol is not hype-driven, but a project expected to provide investors with a significant profit scale. The ability to breach the gap between startups and investors gives this project potential. Experts predict the value of ORBN will surge by over 6000% as presale concludes, with the price rising from $0.004 to $0.24.
