Nested aims at onboarding the next 50M users into decentralized finance

Decentralized blockchain technologies are disrupting industries across all sectors. However, the sophisticated technical nature of most blockchain technologies has created a barrier to entry that is complicated to understand and expensive to invest in. The cryptocurrency community is suffering from a lack of usability and education. To allow mass-adopfion, ease at navigation, and lower costs for those who use crypto, the cryptocurrency industry must create a user-friendly user experience.
The Nested Protocol, a new decentralized application within the NFT architecture and ecosystem, was designed to overcome these obstacles and enable a new market of non-technical users to create and interact with blockchain-based digital assets. Nested lowers the cost, complexity and technical barriers associated with the current blockchain infrastructure and allows users without prior knowledge to create an ever-growing variety of assets.
Nested's protocol leverages NFT technology to create entire investment portfolios – Nested portfolios – that represent specific strategies depending on resource allocations within the portfolio, and allows for the monetization of knowledge. It allows for the ease of integration of participants across the blockchain ecosystem, and creates a decentralized marketplace for building and distributing portfolios that represent different user strategies.
Nested portfolios can easily be modified by the owner. Users who are inspired by the performance of a strategy at play can replicate the portfolio, using their own resources and thus making Nested tokens useful to incentivize the entire ecosystem. On Nested, one can benefit from a beautifully intuitive interface with which to build and manage their portfolio, copy other people’s portfolios, and earn royalties on their works.
The Nested Protocol will greatly contribute to existing blockchain projects without requiring contributors to learn technical expertise, enabling non-technical users to create advanced portfolios on a truly decentralized blockchain.
The platform has true potential to drive mass adoption of the NFT standard, with its potential to combine advanced blockchain technologies and digital asset management, creating a highly efficient, secure, beneficial and investor-friendly ecosystem.