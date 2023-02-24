Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre Inks Historical Collaboration with Paris Payne to Produce Champion Swimmers

In a quest to produce champion swimmers, Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre has collaborated with an elite master trainer, Paris Payne, Director of Physio-Conditioning and Sports Performance, Plymouth, England. Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre has a state-of-the-art facility consisting of long course, short course and baby pools. In addition to the temperature controlled pools, the centre also has a full fledged strength and conditioning hall with all the latest machines and equipment. In sync with competent coaches of the centre, Paris will be steering the extensive program of strength and conditioning of pre-competitive and competitive swimmers.The Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre aims to provide a wide array of scientific and systematic programs of strength and conditioning at various levels. Also, strategic plans are in place to introduce the 'stroke-specific' conditioning plans in near future to make a mark at the National and International levels. Paris is known for his novel and innovative style of training and has produced many leading Olympic and Commonwealth athletes including Ruta Meilutyte, Ben Proud, Sam Sills, Bryony Frost, Laura Stephens and many others. In a collaborative exercise with the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), Paris was recently in Namma Bengaluru to deliver a strength and conditioning camp for swimmers of the Indian National Squad. With Indian swimming growing in a steadfast manner, this strategic development will surely provide the necessary stimuli to the upcoming swimmers of Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre.