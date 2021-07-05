Neuronimbus Has Been Awarded as a "Great Place to Work"

Working on the model of innovation, simplicity, and quality. Neuronimbus has been delivering its employees with trust, comfort, & cooperation. All of which has made it worthy of being honoured as a great place to work.
Being recognized as a great place to work is a moment of pride for us, especially during this unique and difficult time. This feels like a good gratification of the continuous efforts we put in the way we attract, retain, evolve and empower our employees. Neuronimbus is a people-built company, which has successfully driven initiatives for 18 years. Especially during the pandemic ensuring the safety and mental well-being of its people."- said Hitesh Dhawan, Founder & CEO of Neuronimbus Software Services.
Within a healthy organization lies satisfied, respected, and happy employees, Neuronimbus is certainly one of those organizations and hence, the acknowledgement & appreciation on a global level was well deserved. To provide a sense of security to employees and their families during the pandemic, the company sincerely communicated its readiness for such unprecedented times while introducing regular activities to engage the employees, improving their output & wellness.
The work culture and objectives of the organization for its employees have played a huge role in delivering solutions with perfection, thus, taking the organization to a level of recognition where it’s respected for the quality and value it brings to the table.
The organisation believes that the employees are its people, making the people believe that Neuronimbus is their organization which results in all the versions of sincerity, discipline, and dedication to the work allotted to each and everyone associated with the organization.
The phenomenal statistics show that 98% of employees think it is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work; 96% of employees think the management has a clear view of where the organization is going and how to get there; 94% of employees think one can count on people to cooperate, and over 94% employees are proud to say that their customers would rate the services delivered to be excellent.
About Neuronimbus
Neuronimbus is a digital solutions company holding expertise in design, technology, and marketing. Be it creating digital customer experiences, digital transformation or strategizing or data engineering, Neuronimbus is home to professionals with an excellent skill set offering a wide variety of services and delivering their clients the best of the best. Some of their clientele include PWC, FORD, Panasonic, Mahindra, Unicharm, Yum Restaurants, Revlon. For all those curious to know if Neuronimbus is a great place to work for you, follow the link.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is a global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces. Surveying millions of employees and examining thousands of workplaces around the globe. Great Place to Work is a body aiming at creating a favourable and comfortable work environment in the organizations to make the employees deliver better results and improve their performances effortlessly.