New Tax Payers Download GST Certificate Online

Know how to download GST Certificate online using our step-by-step instructions. Also, learn how to apply for changes in the existing certificate.
Goods and Sevices Tax (GST) is one of the major reforms made by the Indian government to streamline the taxation system in the country. As per the new GST norms, businesses with a yearly turnover of more than Rs.40 lakhs must register under GST. All the eligible businesses should therefore apply for GST registration within 30 days from the date they become liable.
Using billing software would ease your GST return filing process. Try considering it once you’re done with your GST registration.
Once you apply for the registration certificate on the GST portal, a Provisional Registration Certificate will be generated. Once your application gets processed and approved, a confirmed Registration Certificate digitally signed by the Tax officials will be issued. The same will be informed to you through SMS and e-mail. You can find both Provisional and Confirmed Registration Certificates in your account on the GST portal. You can view/download them by logging on to your account.
Here is the detailed guide to downloading the GST certificate from the government portal and related details that would help you with GST certificate download.
Procedure to Download GST Certificate Online
To download the GST certificate, you need a PC, an active internet connection, a username, and a password to login into the GST portal. Once you have all these, follow the below steps to download the certificate.
- Visit GST Portal at www.gst.gov.in
- Login to your account using the username and password.
- From the Main menu, click on ‘Services > User Services’
- Select ‘View/Download Certificates’
- The ‘View/Download Certificates’ page will display all the certificates issued to you by the Tax officials.
- If you have more than one certificate, identify the registration certificate and click on the ‘Download’ symbol.
- The file will download as a zip file on your computer.
- Open the zip file to extract the PDF document. Double-click on the PDF document to view the certificate.
- Take a printout of the Registration Certificate and laminate it.
The download process is simple. Anyone with basic computer knowledge can download the certificate easily from the GST website.
Corrections in GST Registration Certificate
If you already have a GST-registered business and want to update/correct information in your GST Registration Certificate, follow the procedure below.
Only specific fields, like address, contact details, business details, etc., can be amended through the GST portal. An application for amendment must be submitted within 15 days from the date of occurrence of the change.
The application for Amendment of Registration is categorised into two types -
- Application for Amendment of Core fields in Registration
- Application for Amendment of Non-Core fields in Registration
Core fields include the legal name of the business, the addition or deletion of stakeholders, principal place or additional place of business. Applicants should state the reason for the change, the date from which the change is effective, and attach the relevant documents supporting the change. Any changes to the data in the core fields require the approval of the tax officials.
All the remaining fields on the registration certificate are Non-Core fields. These fields can be edited and can be auto-approved on the portal. Any corrections to these fields do not require any approval from the tax officials.
However, one cannot apply for an Amendment of Registration for the following fields -
- Changes in PAN and Aadhaar details of any taxpayer or any stakeholder
- Change in place of business from one state to another
- Change in Constitution of Business
Rules to Display GST Registration Certificate at Business Premises
According to Rule 18 of the CGST Act, displaying the GST registration certificate and Identification number (GSTIN) are mandatory.
- Every registered business must display the registration certificate in a prominent location at all the business premises - including the main business and every branch office.
- Every registered business must display GSTIN on the name board at all its establishments.
Non-compliance with these rules would lead to penalties.
FAQs on GST Registration Certificate
- For how many years the GST registration certificate is valid?
For normal businesses, there is no expiration date for the registration certificate. It remains valid till the company exists or till it surrenders by the business or is cancelled by the authorities. However, for specific categories like non-resident taxable persons, there is a validity period after which the certificate needs to be renewed.
- Can newly registered businesses apply for amendment?
Yes, newly registered businesses who received their GSTIN and RC can apply for amendments.
- What kind of corrections can be made to the registration certificate?
You can apply for a change in the legal name of the business, trade name, additional places of business, details of principal business places, stakeholder details, the constitution of the business, and details of partners/directors/promoters.
- What is the process to apply for the corrections in the registration certificate?
Login to the GST portal. Go to Services>Registration>Amendmentment of Registration Core Fields / Non-Core Fields. Do the required changes, upload the relevant documents, and click ‘Submit’.
- What happens after submitting the amendment of the registration application?
The tax officials will process the application, verify the proofs and approve or reject the application accordingly. You will receive the status of your application on your registered mobile number and e-mail ID. If approved, you can find the updated registration certificate in your account on the GST portal.
Hope this guide helps you download GST certificate with ease. While applying for the certificate, make sure you’re entering all the details correctly to avoid applying for amendments.