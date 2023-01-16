“ New Year Reads for 2023 ”

Whether you are a student or a working professional, planning a few New Year’s reads is a great way to help you diversify your reading habits and to make new choices. Here are 8 books to help you start fresh in the year 2023. Choose one of these "new year, new you" books, and prepare to start your journey. Whether you want fiction that will psyche you up or nonfiction to inspire your brains out, literature is ripe with choices for giving a fresh start.
- "An Unborn Desire" by Ananya Mukherjee
Ananya Mukherjee is truly a curator of fragile moments. Her book, An Unborn Desire, a collection of 15 short stories takes us on a multicultural roller coaster that has diverse characters and subjects, but with the quintessential twist in the tale. Uncover the secret inspiration of an old artist of abstract paintings in Paris and then join a woman from Cape Town, who makes a journey to Istanbul and Prague in the hope of self-discovery. Revel in the story of a lady who alters the face of Egyptian history forever by finding her way through a maze of conspiracies, and a girl who, centuries later in India, inspires an entire society to act in the most unpredictable way. Acclaimed writer Ananya Mukherjee creates a fascinating and poignant vignette of human emotions in An Unborn Desire. Human emotions, once bound in strange circumstances can turn into something magnificent and this book was proof to just that.
2. "The Waiting Lounge" by Chet Kamal Parkash
Chet Kamal Parkash, brings a gripping read for you ‘The Waiting Lounge’ in the Contemporary Fiction genre. The story begins with a young boy, Akash, with his exciting journey to college life and then entering into the corporate world. It is a beautiful story winning many hearts. The incidents depicted and the ups and downs would make you feel the real pain of life. The female protagonist has played a very crucial role at different times when needed. There is a lot more to explore, experience and delve deep into the world of contemporary fiction which tells us why some stories take special place in people’s heart. The story ends on beautiful notes with life’s learning, memories and adventures. The author has spent his childhood in Baramulla; the story progresses through, a town in Kashmir valley famously known for flowers, dry fruits and different varieties of apples. It is one such book that you can read and feel it has covered every aspect of life. The author has covered love, emotions, feelings, willingness to help, struggles, society issues, social stigma, value of education and purpose of existence on this earth.
3. "The City Sparrow and Its Tales" by Kankane Rakhi Surendra
Media professional and an author, Kankane Rakhi Surendra's poetry collection 'A City Sparrow and Its Tales' touches some strings of city life through the eyes of the main protagonist of this work, a sparrow! Why a Sparrow? Because the author Rakhi feels that a sparrow is a commoner, just like anyone of us. It has been observed that in the recent few years, sparrows are on the verge of extinction. For the author, the friendly bird who can be seen often chirping on the windowsill is much more than just a bird. She feels that sparrow symbolizes simplicity, power, creativity, community, and empowerment. It is said that sparrows use their observations for their survival, and 'A City Sparrow and Its Tales' by Kankane Rakhi Surendra is a compilation of such observations of urban life. All poems in the book are accompanied by beautiful and meaningful illustrations by renowned artist from Gujarat, Prakashchandra Tailor.
4. "Carved by Fire" by Akshaya Saraf
Akshaya Saraf has shared her life experiences from different timelines in an honest unpolished manner. The childhood incidents of female version of Dennis the Menace and the antics of college life will surely make one laugh and struck the chord with the readers. The struggle through the upheavals of life - be it family emergencies or setbacks of life shapes one’s life and character. Some of them collapse while few rose like a phoenix from ashes.
She shows that through sheer will power, hardwork and support from loved ones, one can defy all the rustic norms of the society, brave the odds of life and prove her worth in the male dominated society. Struggles, change and pain are universal and life-altering situations, it can have a deep impact on us. Chapter after chapter, we can feel ourself cheering for her, crying for her and even praying for her. That's the true power of this book. It will stay with you! Life is all about facing challenges, winning them and coming back stronger. Well, Akshaya Saraf through her words in the book, Carved By Fire has made this statement prove so true.
5. "Hues in Ink" by Vaanee Tripathi
Vaanee Tripathi, the 17-year-old author has conceptualized the book 'Hues in Ink' at the age of 14. She has been building it brick by brick, verse by verse ever since. 'Hues in Ink' is a collection of 25 poems which traverse a plethora of themes. Just like the visual world has a multitude of colours to adorn, beautify and enhance our experiences, the emotional world has feelings, emotions, thoughts, opinions, and philosophies. This book brings to you the culmination of a tryst of these two worlds. It associates colours with words and words with more than what words can say. Hues in Ink is not just a book. It is a journey across the spectrum of emotions on the wheels of poetry. Is it one you’re willing to take? With this book, she forays into the published media, a journey she truly looks forward to. The book is also ending with a promise of a new world that will raise like Phoenix. The book is a short read but an effective one.
6. "Your Ally, Your Foe" by Saurabh Dev
Saurabh Dev is a banker by profession and has always been fond of reading. As a layperson, he had been intrigued by the life of Indian diplomats. This also forms the backdrop of his debut novel 'Your Ally, Your Foe.' The book is a very well-written political thriller with interesting elements and brilliant character development. This book is about Polash Mukherjee, the present Indian Ambassador to United States, he has been arrested by Delhi Police on charges of espionage. Few days later, his daughter was arrested on similar charges in the US. With the shocking turn of events, it snowballed into a full blown crisis engulfing the family. In desperate pursuit of clues and hints which can help him uncover the mystery, Paarth, his brother-in-law has to walk a path fraught with bereavements and deceit. Eventually, they got the much needed legal relief. But it was too little, too late. The family already paid a great emotional price. The author created a wonderful story around the concept of poetic justice which reflected beautifully towards the end.
7. "The Mask-Gen Chronicles" by Jayaraj V. Thoppil
Jayaraj.V. Thoppil's book, The Mask-Gen Chronicles gives us a glimpse of pandemic. An astonishing thriller capturing the pandemic the panic entwined with a tale of Brahm who is envisioned it's existence, a tale of intrigue that will have you uncovering clues and pieces alongside the story. His book 'The Mask-Gen Chronicles' is an uncanny juncture where humans are turning the earth into a graveyard! When everyone terms it as an unforeseen onset of a pandemic, a young man, Brahm, dreams of it as an expected arrival of an avatar called ‘Coronavirus’, here to clean up the world of its present mess of unethical practices. Brahm reaches his hometown to drop off his parents who were visiting him and his newly wedded wife, Mary. Stuck in the small town, unable to return to his wife in NCR, Brahm persuades his close friend, Ratna, an aspiring author, to write an epic on the deadly incarnation he envisions. However, as the epic progresses, it takes Ratna to a concealed crime file. As an entire generation is stuck in a situation masked with time, and is turning into the so called ‘Mask-Gen’.
8. "The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between" by Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze
'The Sun, The Moon and The love in Between' is co-authored by Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze. The authors bring a fresh story of love, friendship and hope in the format of a unique romance thriller. The story is an intensely emotional roller-coaster that promises to make you smile, laugh and cry. The book introduces us to Azhar Siddiqui, who is your average not-so-good-looking but pure-at-heart kind of a guy who always believes that his true love is somewhere out there, waiting for him. But call it circumstances or plain old luck, Azhar’s experiences with women always lead to his inevitable heartbreak. Depression and loneliness lead him to social media where he connects with the beautiful Zahra. Without physically meeting up, the two hit it off like they are made for each other but Zahra has a secret. What will happen when Azhar comes to know about it? You need to read this beautiful tale to find out. The book will be a hit with young readers motivating them to hope and never give up on life in the face of dire circumstances.
