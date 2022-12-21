New Zealand calling; make migration easy with AJV Global

AJV Global offers the best professional services to clients looking for hassle-free migration
December 21: When it comes to plans for migration, New Zealand stays on top of people’s minds. The country, with its relaxed lifestyle and a perfect work-life balance, offer much for those who arrive to set up base there. In fact, New Zealand attracts people from around the world by welcoming those who seek long-term stay and Permanent Residency. The country has well-defined settlement and integration policies that offer much for people looking for opportunities.
New Zealand, lauded much for its free-market economy, has been striving to expand its workforce at 1.8 percent annually. This would mean that it would possibly induct around 47,000 workers a year in the short term. It is here that people who move in to New Zealand shores have much to hope for. With demand for migration to New Zealand growing, a company is where most of the people ego to get their migration process error-free. AJV Global, a prominent player offering immigration services, has been offering the best in procedures that encompass student visa and admission; work visa; skilled migration; entrepreneur work visa; partner visa; family visa; dependent visa; visitor visa; investor visa; and permanent residency.
In an effort to make the processes hassle-free and smoother, AJV Global organised a virtual NZ NOW fest, from December 5 to 8, 2022, with the aim of providing immigration services and support in the best way possible. Free back-to-back webinars, free one-on-one consultations, and quiz contests were part of the virtual fest. Quiz contest winners were offered Rs 2500-worth of Amazon cash vouchers, while a lucky winner gets his / her student visa application fees paid by AJV Global.
From topics ranging from how New Zealand is ready for your study and settlement, offer you a better salary and lifestyle, options for you and your family to settle, and opportunities for your multi-million business idea, the virtual event offered various insights into the better lifestyle, learning avenues and job opportunities that New Zealand has to offer. The event was also successful in sweeping away the confusion that had remained in people’s minds on how to go about making migration to New Zealand possible. The highly professional services offered by AJV Global and their significance were deliberated well in detail.
Look around, and you would agree that immigration service providers that actually offer trouble-free processes are a rarity. It is here an immigration services and support company of repute comes in. All that a client looks for in an immigration services company that makes hassle-free migration possible, are offered by AJV Global.
Comprising a global team of Licensed Immigration Advisers and former immigration officers who provide legal advice on how people can migrate, AJV Global has carved a niche in the domain of end-to-end education and migration services players that take care of immigration dreams in a most fruitful manner.
Currently present in geographies spanning Canada, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, and the US, AJV Global has successfully aided clients looking for smooth migration to New Zealand or any other preferred destination.
New Zealand has a unique lure that grabs the attention of people who wish to migrate. People from around the world are sure they are welcome in New Zealand, and many seek long-term stay and Permanent Residency. The clear-cut settlement and integration policies that New Zealand has in place prove alluring to people seeking to shift base.
Further, there exist opportunities galore as the country strives to the enrich its labour sector with people with skills. A relaxed lifestyle and a perfect work-life balance are factors that make New Zealand alluring. Further, its position as a free-market economy, is noteworthy. The country aims at enhancing its workforce at 1.8 percent annually, which would mean that it could induct around 47,000 workers a year. Skilled migrants have a whole lot of opportunities before them as New Zealand has been working on easing labour shortages by offering better-earning prospects.
Anatole Bogatski, CEO and Director, of AJV Global, believes that the company’s mission is to create safe, secure, happy and successful futures for every client and their families, through legal migration, professional advice, services and support, in both their country of origin and in their destination.
According to Arun Jacob, Founder and Director, of AJV Global, he founded the company with the customer's first values, and their happiness, before profit. “Our utmost legal procedures are rolled out with the client support in mind throughout every migration journey. Our entire philosophy as an organization is also based on New Zealand’s brand values of Trust, Ethics, Quality, and Integrity,” he points out.
Clients become part of the AJV whanau (or the family in Māori) once they sign up for the company’s services. International students are provided with Kiwi Buddy Mentors and clients who land on New Zealand shores become part of the AJV kIWIs (iwi means tribe in Māori) community. All these are aspects that bring in a sense of family at AJV Global. Follow AJV Global on the official social media handles – Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, for more information.
