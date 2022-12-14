Newer Advancements in Bone Marrow Transplant: Is Age A Bar?

New Delhi, December 14: Mostly used to treat blood cancer, a bone marrow transplant can benefit people with both cancerous and non-cancerous diseases. It is a procedure in which we infuse healthy blood-forming stem cells from self or a donor’s body, replacing the bone marrow to inject new immune system to fight cancer cells.
Broadly, bone marrow transplants are of two types: autologous transplants and allogeneic transplants. Whereas an autologous transplant involves the use of the stem cells of the patient themselves, an allogeneic transplant uses the stem cells of a donor.
Despite the growing awareness about bone marrow therapy, one of the biggest concerns of patients remains to be age.
The questions can range from “Am I too old to undergo this treatment?” to the other extreme “Am I too young for a bone marrow transplant?”
The answer is ‘no’. A bone marrow transplant can be performed across all age groups, ranging from 1-year-old kids to people aged over 60 years and in suitable patients it can be extended to 70 years. However, the intensity of chemotherapy varies depending on the age of the patient.
For the younger patients, including infants, we prefer myeloablative therapy, giving high doses of chemo to kill all the stem cells in the bone marrow, thus reducing the risk of disease reversal.
However, for people aged 50 years or above, we usually perform an allogeneic transplant known as a non-myeloablative transplant or reduced-intensity conditioning. In this mini transplant, patients get lower doses of chemo or radiation as compared to a myeloablative transplant. One of the main reasons we opt for non-myeloablative transplants is that the older you get, the less tolerant your body becomes. The new advancements and technologies in bone marrow transplant have further reduced the complications associated with the therapy, making it accessible to larger groups.
Apollo Hospitals have been the pioneer in the growth of BMT technologies and procedures. One of such procedures is donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI). When the patient is unable to fight all the cancerous cells even after the bone marrow transplant, we infuse lymphocyte cells from the same donor into the patient to kill the remaining cancer cells.
We also have one of the first ECP (extracorporeal photopheresis) machine in Telugu speaking states and one among the few in India, who can treat Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), a common side effect of BMT which does not respond to standard therapy. GVHD occurs when the donor immune system attacks the patient’s tissues and organs, resulting in severe symptoms like gastrointestinal problems, skin rashes, liver problems, etc. At Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, we have treated a few patients using ECP with a good outcome.
At Apollo, finding a donor is not a concern. If we can’t find a donor that matches your bone marrow exactly, we opt for half-matched transplants in which we use the stem cells of the donors, mostly from parents and children, who match half of your Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA).
CAR T-cell therapy, a recent advancement in the field, is a procedure where Lymphocyte cells are collected from the patient and sent to a laboratory for Genetic modification for destruction of cancer cells. Once the cells more efficient, we transfer them back to the patient. This therapy is completely new, very expensive and is currently at clinical trial stage in India. The procedure costs Rs. 4 to 5 Crores outside India with variable additional expenses depending on the country the patient chooses to travel. We at Apollo are proud to be a part of the clinical trials in India and to collaborate with an Israeli Company to set up Cell production and therapy in India at affordable price.
The key at Apollo Hospitals has always been to give less chemotherapy and use the immune system to fight the cancer cells. It results in fewer side effects and complications after BMT.
With the new advancements in bone marrow transplants, Age has been a less of a concern and is not a bar!
Tags - Bone Marrow Transplant, autologous transplants and allogeneic transplants, myeloablative therapy
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.