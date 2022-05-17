Next financial year to be a high-growth year, both in terms of execution and efficiencies – Rohit Katyal, Executive Director, Capacite Infraprojects Limited

Company’s order book has crossed Rs. 9000 Crore
Founder and Chief Financial Officer Rohit Katyal has over 28 years of experience in the infrastructure industry and speaks about the turnaround of the company, new orders and the debt free plans of Capacite Infraprojects Limited
Q1. Despite rising construction cost, the real estate market has seen a surge in demand for housing, and a slew of new projects have been announced. Where does Capacite Infraprojects stand against this strong rebound?
Ans. None of us could have imagined the huge traction that the residential segment is enjoying now 14 to 15 months ago. However, the industry has rallied with the economy expected to grow at a rate of 8-9 percent this year, aided by government initiatives such as lower policy rates, home loan interest rates and stamp duty registration charges, with, of course, the affordable housing scheme. Pent-up demand for housing and the need for safe living will only continue to rise.
As for Capacite, in the private sector, all segments are doing well. Raymond gave us their premium civil and shell works project, we are in discussion with our existing clients for their new launches and anticipate project awarding to intensify in the coming months. So, the opportunity to a largely exists with our current clients in terms of both fresh and repeat orders. We are also seeing a lot of traction in the government segment where budgetary allocations have been done for projects like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
There is clearly an uptick, we are seeing strong pipelines with queries coming in from Mumbai Metropolitan Region from companies looking to expand.
Q2. Up until Q3 FY 2022, you had an impressive order book of 8,473 crores. There were new order announcement in April 2022 to the tune of ₹ 826 crores taking the order book well in excess of₹ 9000 crores. What is the status of its execution right now?
Ans. The construction industry faced significant challenges in FY20-21 due to strict lockdowns. The scenario started improving in Q3 FY 21 before taking a dip again in Q1 FY22 due to the second wave of Covid. Construction projects around the country were stopped due to labour migration and an overall slowdown in the industry, with liquidity constraints exacerbating the problem.
We expect the next financial year to be a high-growth year, both in terms of execution and efficiencies.The liquidity scenario has also been addressed. Tie-ups and releases will take care of the incremental working capital and this money will be used to ramp up execution. Our strategic goal is to continue to scale-up execution as covid is unlikely to impact reverse migration of labour by measures like setting up a dedicated subcontract resource cell for mobilizing manpower, imparting training and ensuring welfare. In April, our orderbook has exceeded 9000 crores with a major private sector client awarding us a residential project at Seawoodsfor 227.45 crores and we’re thrilled to announce that the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) awarded us a turnkey project of 599 crores of developing a multi-speciality hospital in Bhandup. This proves that Capacite has etched a name for itself as a quality contractor and continues to exceed expectations in all segments.
Q3. Tell us more about your recent preferential allotment and what efforts are being made to realise your objective of being a debt-free company?
Ans. Our timeline is to be debt-free by September 2023. In the Q3 FY 22 our working capital cycle excluding retention improved to 99 days from 160 days in March’21 and we showed stable collection efficiency with cash collection of Rs. 301 crores. We introduced various governance and internal control measures, such as configuring the auto-debit facility for term loans to a single cash credit account to maintain a sufficient balance to honour the next scheduled repayment all the time. We are expecting substantial release of our retention monies in first half of FY 23. This will help us to reduce our debt utilisation. We are also negotiating with our lenders for the reduction of the margin requirements. Once approved, this will release a lot of liquidity.
The preferential allotment is subject to shareholders approval. We are taking the allotment at almost 10% premium to SEBI determined floor price. As promoters, we are very optimistic about the Company’s growth and the money so raised will help in reduction of debt and further improvement in balance sheet strength.
Q4. A sharp rise in raw material prices is impacting profitability and disrupting logistics, how is Capacite combating this industry challenge?
Ans. We are EPC contractors, not speculators. Hence, as a strategy, we do not take any job where price variation clause is not there. All our private sector contracts have price escalation clauses. Even for our major government projects like CIDCO and MHADA, major raw materials like steel, cement, RMC etc are covered under price variation clauses.Our integrated approach to supply chain optimization and subsequently improved supply chain relationship has allowed us to redesign our process and reduce redundant effort strengthening our service level and mitigating risk. The reason why our cost of consumption has been quite stable and why our working capital and margins will not be held up is because of such efforts.