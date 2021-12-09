NFT Games India: The New Way to Earn a Living

Gaming firms in India have begun exploring ways to incorporate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into games and esports (electronic sports) and also develop new games that will run on blockchains, to cash in on the mass movement around crypto and NFTs.
NFT games in India allow gamers to be rewarded with cryptocurrencies for playing, while NFTs are also used to purchase digital items and real estate. An example of a successful NFT game in India is Axie Infinity, which has millions of players worldwide.Other Play-to-earn game projects, such as Star Atlas and Illuvium, are fast becoming the hottest ticket in the crypto space, tapping into the booming metaverse and NFT world.
ESports and NFT games in India has seen huge growth especially after the pandemic. Coupled with the deep penetration of mobile phones and cheap data rates, India is fast becoming the largest gaming market in the world. With the Web3 paradigm of play-to-earn, where gamers can monetize their time and in-game achievements, GameFi and NFT games in India are set to grow multiple times over in the coming years. India’s online gaming industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40% to US$2.8 billion by 2022, up from US$1.1 billion in 2019, according to a recent 2021 report by Deloitte.
The top three NFT games in India:
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity is an NFT-based online video game created by Sky Mavis in Vietnam, which leverages the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency AXS and SLP. Players buy, breed, and pit monsters called Axies against each other to win in-game currency (SLP)
Sorare
Sorare is a non-football fantasy game. Gamers could play standard fantasy football games or play Sorare, where you can earn prizes by defeating other managers. You'll have the opportunity to create and manage your own virtual team of digital playing card NFTs. The cards are legally licensed and personify a real-life football player for the season.
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained is a free-to-play game that incorporates NFT components with a traditional card trading game. Players purchase cards them from other players or card can be obtained by winning PVP (player vs player) matches. The quality of the cards and the players' gaming ability often determine the winner. In this game, more emphasis is placed on skills and strategy.
So how can you get started?
Players can begin by collecting or purchasing in-game assets for their favorite NFT games in India or by joining a guild.A guild is a group of players and cryptocurrency investors who come together, invest in the NFTs required to play the NFT game and loan them to players to start playing NFT games. One of the fastest-growing guilds operating today is CGU (Crypto Gaming United). The people selected to play are called scholars. As of today, CGU has over 5,800 scholars. The scholars earn actual cryptocurrency rewards that they can then turn back into fiat money making scholarships and NFT games in India a new, innovative and fair way to earn a living.