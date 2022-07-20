Nick Kozmin of Salesprocess.io Helps Companies Grow Their Revenue to Seven Figures in Months

Salesprocess.io is helping clients bootstrap their businesses to grow from nothing to $10 million in two years. The company was founded by Nick Kozmin who, from his own apartment, used his background and education in Engineering to build a $10 million per year business in under two years. Helping growth marketers find jobs, Salesprocess.io uses its own experience starting from the ground up to work the same magic for their clients who come from startup funds including Y-Combinator, Tech Stars, and Social Capital.
Working with software as a service companies (SaaS), Salesprocess.io has helped over 2,000 businesses including AdvisorStream, CoPilot Advisor, and Seamless.ai scale their services aggressively. They now are expanding their roster of high-skilled, remote growth marketers who help clients install sales and marketing functions into their operations to generate rapid revenue growth. Using their sales argument-building technology, anyone they work with can develop compelling sales pitches and launches to market through their channels.
Having built his company to be worth $20 million in three years without raising any funding, Kozmin’s formula for success has been repeated dozens of times since to bring the same exponential growth to other SaaS firms. Saleprocess.io’s growth marketers provide high quality services to clients to help them grow. In turn, growth marketers looking to get into the profession, get trained on the needed skills, and earn high wages are provided with an advantageous career opportunity with the company.
“One example is a client we worked with, AdvisorStream, a Toronto-based fin-tech startup. We worked with them after they came to us with a strong foundation, but still seeking a formal sales process. Within one month we had built a sales page, marketing collateral, sales scripts, outbound prospecting messages, and ads that launched them to a point where they could sell” Says Kozmin.
“We built out his sales team and customer success department and within just 12 months of teaming with us at Salesprocess.io, AdvisorStream grew from a small company to one that saw $1 million in annual revenue. They then went on to hit $5M, and more, then sold. ”
Similar stories have proven themselves to succeed with Salesprocess.io time and again. “Working with the company CoPilot, a major problem solver in the wealth-tech niche, we helped them build from zero to $1 million, with over $5 million in annual revenue return to this day.”
Working at the forefront of the new digital economy, Salesprocess.io is poised to lead the growth marketing space moving forward and continue to generate revenue growth opportunities for clients and marketers alike. With a library of resources available on their website, visitors can learn about the sales process, optimal sales letter and sales cycle length, and other unique insights that Nick Koziman has to offer from his bootstrapped journey to success.
Embodying the potential for growth in their own model, Salesprocess.io is always available to take on new clients and work with new marketers, providing an opportunity for growth and success for those at the early stages of their career or startup process.