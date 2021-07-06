Nick Velasquez and His Bestselling Book, Learn, Improve, Master, a Guide to Learn and Master Any Skill or Subject Fast

You either have it or you don’t. Learning should be fun. Old dogs can’t learn new tricks. When it comes to learning, these ideas have been repeated so often they are now accepted as truth. But they are myths and misconceptions, and believing them can hurt our progress, give us a poor perception of our capabilities, and even keep us from learning something in the first place.
Nick Velasquez, in his book Learn, Improve, Master, is on a mission to replace fictions with realities and transform vague ambitions into a clear path forward so you can learn anything fast.
Whether you are learning public speaking, practicing martial arts, picking up a new musical instrument, or working on your cooking skills, there are proven strategies to learn and master these abilities in record time. In Learn, Improve, Master, Nick Velasquez breaks down the learning process into an exact science, providing readers with a proven formula for becoming effective learners.
Published in 2020—at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—the book has skyrocketed into worldwide renown and reached multitudes, garnering high praise and selling tens of thousands of copies.
The book came at the right time, as people searched for self-development resources to enhance themselves amid COVID-19 lockdowns. Nick provided people with a productive alternative that has given them a renewed sense of hope that better days await us all at the end of the pandemic if we focus on improving ourselves despite overwhelming trials.
And now, with the Olympic Games days away, Learn, Improve, Master is more relevant than ever. If you want to know what it takes for athletes to become Olympians (from training habits to developing an unshakable mindset) and, more importantly, learn how to develop greatness yourself, you need to read this book.
Nick has spent years researching the sciences of learning, cognitive psychology, peak performance, and mastery. Learn, Improve, Master is the culmination of all his years of research and personal experience learning from multiple fields such as music, writing, photography, entrepreneurship, languages, magic, martial arts, bodybuilding, investing, and many more. The book combines cutting-edge learning science and strategies used by world-class performers so you, too, can learn, improve, and master anything you want.
Nick’s techniques for eliminating learning myths, developing step-by-step strategies for optimizing practice, refining memorization abilities, and developing healthy habits, is propelling his readers toward mastery faster than they ever thought possible.
In addition to Learn, Improve, Master, Nick is the Founder of UnlimitedMastery.com, a site dedicated to teaching people timeless principles on learning, creativity, and skills development through its science-backed and practical lessons.
