Nicky Jamz a songwriter making people groove on his beats across the globe

Music brings back memories, awakens lost realms, and transports our brains. Making a name for himself in the music industry Nicky, commonly known as Nicky Jamz, is a YouTube producer and songwriter who has appeared in numerous videos.
Hailing from America, Nicky's journey began in 2006, when he met Cassie (Casandra Ventura), a singer, model, and actor, and began working closely with her and her public relations team. And developed a partnership that would assist Nicky jam in growing and developing additional relationships while handling a variety of major promotional projects for a variety of celebrities and public figures.
In 2007, he began working with So Relaxing Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based music production company, and two years later signed his first independent contract with Star Rize Music Entertainment.
After developing various ties in the music & entertainment industry, Nicky got a big break in 2011 and began working under the Universal Records Music Branch in affiliation with Star Rize, as well as continuing his independent music career.
In 2012, he founded The Social Club, a marketing advisory firm that assists celebrities with public relations issues.
Talking about songwriting he said, “You don't really go to songwriting school as a songwriter; you learn through listening to melodies. And you try to comprehend them, dismantling them to discover what they're made of and wondering if you can construct one yourself.”
Nicky has a strong presence on social media with 40.7M followers on her gram and 22.3M subscribers are grooving on his beats worldwide. Currently, he is continuing his business while also pursuing his music career as a song producer. Nicky Jamz is also associated with GAMBIX I.T., an IT company formed by his good buddy Julian Patton that assists in the development of consumer applications (apps) as well as data analysis.
Making a reputation for himself in the industry, he has been motivating people to create music that makes their listeners flawlessly groove on their beats.