Nidarshana Gowani of Kamala Trust trends on Twitter- netizens applaud her work and spirit

Twitter has evolved to be a popular platform where netizens frequently express their appreciation and disappointment. From film stars to politicians, to world events, the opinion-sharing platform hasn’t spared anyone. Even in the case of little movement in the world, Twitter is the first to react.
The latest on the Twitter top charts is philanthropist Nidarshana Gowani of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust. Nidarshana has grabbed the spotlight for her efforts to spread happiness. She is not your regular social servant and does a lot more than contributing money, food, or things. She walks the special mile to spread joy with her efforts for several ignored sections of society.
Nidarshana says that she doesn’t need the limelight for what comes naturally to her but netizens think that efforts toward positivity shouldn’t go waste. She has recently been in the news for the fashion shows and felicitation events she conducted for cancer patients, sex workers, transgender folks, the police force, women and many more. These events are an addition to her other efforts to make women independent, encourage entrepreneurship, facilitate masks, PPE kits and medication and a lot more.
“We need more people like her, you go Kamala Trust”, tweeted one netizen. “She is a true celebrity”, wrote another. It comes as a surprise to see that good work seldom goes unnoticed. Apart from helping those in distress Nidarshana is also spreading positivity. She says the trust has stood by these beliefs and cornerstone values ever since its inception.
All her shows receive widespread applause and prove to be immersive experiences for all the attendees. She strongly believes that life is unfair to many people and she tries her best to help them feel a tad bit better. Many beneficiaries refer to her as God and she says that she is just a messenger and all this is God’s blessing. Celebrities from B-town and the TV industry also attend some of her events and help to raise awareness about pressing issues in society.
Many attendees of events organized by Kamala Trust also joined the barrage of Netizens and expressed their gratitude.
Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani is involved in various fields such as the welfare of the transgender community, felicitation ceremonies for widows of army officers, self-employment initiatives for women, development of temples and dharamshalas, sports tournaments, HPV vaccination drives, meals and sanitization materials for healthcare workers, health camps, efforts for old age homes, feeding drives for stray animals, food distribution drives, etc.
We hope more people follow Ms Gowani and spread joy in the world.
#NidarshanaGowani
https://twitter.com/nidarshana2207?s=21&t=S1w5WLgRV7VEQLeRSPeKEA