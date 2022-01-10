Nidhin Sreekumar: Bringing Change With Every Step

Recently, car enthusiasts were excited to welcome exclusive showrooms of popular automotive aftermarket paint and protection brand XPEL into the Indian market, thanks to Uniprotect Ventures LLP, a leading automotive aftermarket trade company, signing in with the brand as their exclusive master distributor. The brand now boasts its presence across the country due to the efforts and hard work put in by the Director at Uniprotect Ventures, Mr. Nidhin Sreekumar.
Hardworking, committed, determined, and much more, this entrepreneur hopes to introduce popular brands to the Indian market. Nidhin began his journey in Dubai, where he interacted with different cultures leading to his rising passion for conducting business internationally. He has spent most of his life in Dubai, and his time over there played a huge role in his growth and shaping his career. “Dubai has progressed drastically compared to other major countries of the world. This growth mindset created by the leaders of UAE has certainly laid an impact on me and shaped my career,” said Mr. Nidhin.
A staunch believer in not letting anything remain stagnant, Nidhin ensures that he brings change with everything he does.
Nidhin considers his father to become of his greatest inspirations, as he had watched the latter inspire many others over time to leave a mark by developing something of their own and become independent. “Seeing the respect he had in the society is something I thrived for in my younger days, and this certainly helped me take the plunge to entrepreneurship, revealed the young director. Besides that, he also received encouragement from his friends and family, who had recognized his drive towards starting and running something of his own from early on.
Over the years, Nidhin amassed experience from various companies spread over different sectors since before his graduation. “I had always been eager to begin to work professionally, which is why I didn’t wait to graduate but started way before it.” Nidhin’s first venture after being a part of various businesses was a private tyre brand manufactured in various factories across the world and then sold in the Middle East & Africa. This is something that he truly holds dear as it was his first venture and an enriching experience.
Nidhin does not just wish to be in the automotive space but also explore newer industries over time. His latest, most successful venture is Uniprotect which he started to understand and explore the Indian market dynamics. “I believe India is going to be a huge market going forward for a variety of products, and Uniprotect acts as the means to penetrate this market.” Uniprotect Ventures’ primary focus is on specialized products that aid in protective services for the automotive and consumer products in the country.
He attributes his success to his hard work, especially to how he treats his employees, suppliers, customers, and society with integrity. He believes that doing better every day is very important. “I need to be honest and disciplined in everything I do. I know that every day is not going to be glorious, but I will try learning new things or ideas from people, which I then try to inculcate into my team members. I believe in teamwork and delegation, which is the reason I’m able to look into newer growth channels,” explains Nidhin on what makes the company work and move forward.
Nidhin added another feather to his cap when Uniprotect Ventures began distributing the NASDAQ-listed company XPEL, which specializes in paint protection products for the automotive industry. He added that he plans to bring on other major renowned players in the industry to India, where they haven’t found their market yet. “Right now, I hope to build new brands depending on the latest market dynamics,” quipped Nidhin, who is looking forward to this new challenge. He adds, “I’m always looking to explore new growth channels for my business by introducing newer technologies to my existing clients.”
Mr. Nidhin’s rise to success is an inspiration to many budding entrepreneurs in the field. He advises them to learn the business they plan on venturing into. “Make sure to find yourself a mentor who has experience in running a business or hails from the same industry and most importantly sets systems and processes from day one. The entire business should run even if you are affected with any sort of sickness and unable to get out of the bed,” suggests Nidhin, who believes in meticulous planning and execution.
“Business is about building a team and giving them rights to exercise. Your job is to manage them and steer the wheel of the business forward,” concludes the Director of Uniprotect Ventures.
Nidhin Sreekumar: Bringing Change With Every Step
