Nikhil Bharat Institutional Chapter Launched

NBSP Fellowship Update: NBSP has offered Fellowship to Eminent Educator DEAN ACADEMICS ( Regent Education,WB ), A Researcher ,Author,Institutions Builder,An Educational Motivator,Entrepreneur Prof.(Dr.) Ashok Shaw, Dr. Palash Pal,Principal of Dumka Engineering College,Dr.Charu Virmani of Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research And Studies, Dr. Bhagirathi Nayak of Sri Sri University, Dr. Rudrarup Gupta few of them.
NBSP has opened its "Institutional Chapter" / "Departmental Chapter" to various colleges Dr.B.C Roy Engineering College,WB, Gurunanak Institute of Technology,WB, Greater Kolkata College of Engineering & Management,WB, Gargi Memorial Institute of Technology,WB, Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Degree Engineering College & Sports Complex,WB, Techno International,Batanagar Few of them. On this occasion we would like to deliver a special thanks to Dr. Santanu Sen,Principal of GNIT,Dr.Omprakash Sharma,Principal of DSCSDEC , Dr. Mahuya Das,Principal of GKCEM,Dr.Chandan Koner of BC Roy Engineering College , Dr. Debabrata Roy of Techno International Batanagar, Saikat Mazumder of GNIT , Subarno Bhattacharyya Assist. Registrar Few of them. Special Thanks to Dr. Tanupriya Choudhury of UPES (Hon. Secretary of Conference Division of NBSP) for his continuous support & assistance.
Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad has started various activities through its "Institutional Chapter" &"Departmental Chapter"of Colleges/University. NBC_MOOCS,Science-Technology Conference and Symposium,Faculty Development Program,Internship for students,Innovative Project for Students many more; in association with its associate members: All India Eminent Faculty Council of Engineering,Management & Technology,All India Data Science & Machine Learning Association,Nikhil Bharat Information Technology Association, All India AI & IoT Research Association, All India IT & Cyber Security Research Association,All India All India Applied Information Technology Development Association,Block Chain Skill Development Association,Eminent Council for DevOps & Robotic Process Automation Studies,Engineering & Management College Teachers Development Association,Nikhil Bharat Kaushal Vikas Council etc.
NBSP has tied up with India's First Functional Coding Research Organization-"All India Council for Competitive & Functional Programming Studies" to enhance the competitive coding skill.
Our MOOCs Partner: Nikhil Bharat Council for Massive Open Course(NBC_MOOC)
Our Exclusive Technical Conference Partner: Nikhil Bharat Council for Science & Technology Conference(Exclusive Organization for Science & Technology Conference).Innovative Project Partner: Indian Society of Innovative Project Research.
We would like to invite Educator to Member of Subject Matter Expert Group of NBSP-NBC_MOOCS for Development of Students (support@nikhilbharatshikshaparisad.in or National Help Line whatsapp/call: 9073351234)