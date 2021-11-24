Nimbus: A Reliable Platform For The Industry’s Newest Innovation

The world of finance is not something that is easily described in a few sentences, and it has been scrutinized since before Adam Smith first put pen to paper on his famous treatise. The one certainty in the finance industry is that stagnation will ultimately lead to failure, and the institution that stays out ahead will succeed while others falter.
Decentralized Finance, DeFi, is the latest innovation for this industry. At its root, it allows for the potential of complete financial independence for any user or institution and promises a great deal of potential growth for those who venture to use it. Nimbus Platform is a blockchain-based company that specializes in DeFi solutions tailored to the needs of the individual. Whether this is through DeFi solutions or flexibility through its cross-chain nature; Nimbus Platform offers all users the chance of success they wouldn’t otherwise be able to grasp.
What many are concerned about is the lack of third-party institutions on blockchain-based platforms. Banks and stockbrokers have been the rule of the market since speculation first began, and many are reluctant to step into a world that isn’t backed by tangible value. This has been one of the largest factors in the hesitance that individuals, businesses, even nations have had towards adopting Crypto. However, Crypto and DeFi aren’t new players in the game, but new pieces of technology that can be leveraged for great benefit.
“It's essential to understand that this movement to the blockchain isn't something that we haven't experienced before,” said Alex Lemberg, CEO of Nimbus Platform. “We have seen many phases of technology come and we have leveraged them”. With over 27 years of experience in the field of fintech, Lemberg has seen new technologies arise and has seen how they can shake up the industry. Adopting new technologies in his opinion is not only crucial to success but a large part of how major players like traditional banks stay in business.
Nimbus Platform offers the chance to take advantage of the existing DeFi market while it is still growing, and it does not discriminate on who decides to get involved. Users from across the globe have pegged their wallets to the Nimbus blockchain.
Now, there is a lot of certainty from prospective users when it comes to Nimbus Platform, as well as DeFi as a whole. There are many stories in the news about how Crypto offers a lot of risk with no tangible entity to back someone up should the value of a given currency collapse. However, these groups tend to ignore the benefits that Crypto has to offer. Independence from traditional institutions is a great leap for many people, and the ability to sidestep government intervention offers a lifeline for such individuals as those trapped in North Korea.
Those at Nimbus Platform are aware of the issues that pervade the Crypto market and have taken steps that other platforms have been slow to adapt to. The entirety of Nimbus is based on the concept of smart contracts, contracts that are designed to operate with complete transparency and activate automatically only when certain conditions are met. This allows for both parties to be fully aware of the ins and outs of a given transaction while simultaneously eliminating any chance of loopholes that could be exploited.
Furthermore, Nimbus Platform seeks to enhance the community experience of its user base. It actively encourages white hackers to look for weaknesses in exchange for the bug bounty prize and has been in constant contact with community members through such social media outlets as Twitter and Discord. Even the Governance token of the platform, the GNBU, is designed with the community in mind. GNBUs allow users to have a vote on the platform for determining the future of its ecosystem while receiving a share of all value gained from platform shares, and Nimbus Organization has capped its own ownership of said tokens at 10% of the total GNBU in the market.
Nimbus Platform is a company that focuses on providing solutions on the DeFi market for those who are in need of them. Whether it is a first-time user or a veteran Crypto enthusiast, many will find that Nimbus offers services that will meet the needs of any level of user. With options like the Liquidity Pool Staking, NFT exchange, cross-platform interactions, and lending and borrowing, Nimbus provides many avenues for users to explore. The platform’s goal was to offer an intuitive experience that any user could take advantage of, and it has delivered one that has a seamless flow of activity while providing the security and open nature that all users desire.
The theme of Nimbus’ growth and its desire to see everyone achieve their own success is best stated by a quote directly from Alex Lemberg. “The theme and concept behind all of these things is that we’re a decentralized company. We want to actually push into the DeFi environment and help banking institutions and people to participate in that world.” The DeFi market will continue to grow, and Nimbus will expand along with it.
Nimbus: A Reliable Platform For The Industry’s Newest Innovation
The world of finance is not something that is easily described in a few sentences, and it has been scrutinized since before Adam Smith first put pen to paper on his famous treatise. The one certainty in the finance industry is that stagnation will ultimately lead to failure, and the institution that stays out ahead will succeed while others falter.