A Business leaders works tirelessly to structure their thoughts and power struggling through the ups and downs of the business world while fiercely creating history in their own unique ways. Here is a list of nine outstanding business leaders of the year to look at and take inspiration.
1. Nitin Jain, CEO of India PR Distribution
As the CEO of India PR Distribution, Nitin Jain has consistently demonstrated a strong vision for the future of the company. Under his leadership, India PR Distribution has achieved unprecedented success, surpassing all financial and growth goals. India PR Distribution(IPD), is a leading PR Agency in India, providing Press Release distribution services at economical prices. In a short span of time, IPD has established itself as a trusted name when it comes to premium press release coverage in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. One of the key strategies Nitin has implemented in IPD is a focus on innovation. He has encouraged the introduction of innovative PR services, and has invested in cutting-edge technology to keep India PR Distribution ahead of the curve. This forward-thinking approach has allowed India PR Distribution to stand out in a competitive market and attract top clients worldwide. In addition to driving internal growth, Nitin has also expanded India PR Distribution’s reach through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
2. Aravind Arasavilli, chairman Exxeella Education Group
Arasavilli Aravind completed his MBA from United states and moved back to India in the year 2011 and started a career guidance abroad firm known as Exxeella Education Group in his home town Vijayawada, extending its presence to six cities in India. It is top overseas Education and Immigration Platform in India and The United States. EXXEELLA GLOBAL Education System have great relationships with the best institutions in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, and many other countries around the world. Exxeella Education Group LLC, an Edtech company, supports such young and ambitious students by having a clear understanding of the international universities and educational institutions that provide courses and post-study prospects that best suit requirements and areas of interest. Reach out to us now; we care more than you can imagine about your dream when there is a mission with a clear vision. They take care of every facet of the aspirant's overseas educational journey, from assisting with course selection and application submission to selecting the proper visa. As an International student recruitment Advisor Exxeella sending yearly 2500 plus students to abroad.
3. Mohit Jain, founder PURE AATMAN
Mohit Jain has completed his MBA and has the vision to introduce excellent quality products across World starting from Indian markets which are made of natural ingredients. He aims to ask people to leave using chemical-free products and adopt products made from natural ingredients for a healthier and happy life. PURE AATMAN clearly stands for proving products that will make people soul happy. Mohit, founder of Pure Aatman has been fascinated by the miraculous powers of natural ingredients in skincare, hair care, and overall wellness that were used at his home. Mahavir Jain, Director of the company has excellent market insights and is working with him for a happy planet. PURE AATMAN is a brand that stands for all-inclusiveness, rises beyond all biases, and encourages people to be and choose all-natural. Their products include face toner, body lotion, hair conditioner and mask, face serum, shampoo, face cream, etc. While creating these beautiful gifts from nature, the team realized it is also their responsibility, however small it might be, to make the world better. From this commitment to a peaceful co-existence with nature was born ‘Pure Aatman’.
4. Sahil Garg, founder Green Mantis
Sahil Garg founded Green Mantis, a unique restaurant to show the community that Asian food is a lot more than basic stir fries and known starters. Post the pandemic, he saw a great opportunity to initiate his idea as the patrons of Delhi were looking for something fresh and healthy with the change in their palette. Green Mantis draws on the finest aspects of Southeast Asia and locally sourced, seasonal ingredients in each meal. We can find a range of dishes from countries as diverse as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Tibet, Korea, Japan, and coastal China. Each of these nations have a unique vegetarian heritage that draws on its finest ingredients, and that’s what Green Mantis hopes to showcase through the dining experience. The food paired with refreshing cocktails and mocktails have allowed the brand to tap into a much larger market and it gave them an opportunity as well to explore the options cause they are present in Khan i.e one of the “posh” markets of Delhi.
5. Dr. Gagan Bhatia, founder of Uniqaya
Dr. Gagan Bhatia has stood testimony to impeccable entrepreneurship, and it shows through her skincare brand, ”Uniqaya.” Dr. Gagan Bhatia, the founder of Uniqaya, a skincare brand is a naturopath who believes that connecting with nature is the greatest way to heal and recharge. She is a BSc graduate and has completed her master's in naturopathy. She has eight years of clinic experience in treating people with naturopathy and healing modalities. She is also a creative entrepreneur, director, and single mother who has helped thousands of people globally in exploring natural ways to enhance beauty and skincare, boost their confidence and achieve healthy skin goals. Uniqaya is an emerging skincare brand dedicated to giving you only the best. With the highest quality natural ingredients, it delivers paraben-free, non-sulfate & non-phthalates products for the skin. Furthermore, it is GMO(Genetically modified organism) free and cruelty-free. By bridging nature and science with industry-leading technology blended with wonder ingredients found all over our mother earth, we create what's best for skin.
6. Baruni Verma, founder Starkle
Starkle was founded in 2019 by Baruni Verma at the age of 24. Starkle is a fine jewellery brand that has been created to bring a minimalistic aesthetic to the jewellery industry. It was an acute frustration with the market offerings of jewellery that led to the creation of Starkle. Artificial jewellery pieces would tarnish quickly had would have to be discarded which can feel like a waste of money. Their products are made from BIS Hallmarked Gold, Certified Diamonds and Gemstones. They have been developed keeping in mind individuals who are just beginning to buy their first real jewellery, those looking to build their personal jewellery collections with daily wear pieces, and those looking for luxury gifting options that suit a variety of budgets. Baruni is an alumna of University of Cambridge and University College London. She is currently heading the brand as the CEO. A strong follower of a minimalistic lifestyle, her aim with Starkle is to introduce other young individuals to aesthetically pleasing and non-ostentatious fine jewellery.
7. Shreeraj Reddy, Founder of Beegru and Heavie
Shreeraj Reddy has over a decade of experience in construction and real estate. After completing his post-graduation in the USA and coming back to India, he has been building teams that can manage land acquisition, construction, marketing and sales in various real estate sectors. With his experience, he created Beegru, a proptech ecosystem platform to simplify property discovery for property seekers by providing an open user-generated location-based platform that empowers agents, real estate developers, landowners, and realty-based professionals. The Beegru platform initially aims at launching in Bengaluru and then plans to go international. Shreeraj Reddy is also spearheading Heavie, a real estate development company in Bengaluru that builds luxury residences keeping sustainability, vaastu compliance and contemporary design in mind. Heavie recently released the first chapter of their web series ‘Heavie House’, which cinematically explains the various facets of the Indian real estate industry.
8. Santhosh Jetty, Founder Akartha
Santhosh Jetty, with the vision to create a great place for creative talents,
the team works on building Akartha as an Indian-rooted creative agency which shall be taking global expansion. Akartha is an independent Creative agency based in Bangalore. This 28 Year Old is born and bought up in Bangalore. This idea was bootstrapped by the savings he had when he was 22 years old. Just by 2nd year, the company started seeing tremendous growth, year on year. They always look for the human element in the stories they tell. Today Akartha creative agency is known in the industry for its disruptive creative services. This young agency has a client base from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. A few notable clients are PayTm, AkzoNobel, PineLabs, Khatabook, Blackbuck, Fincare Small Finance Bank and many more. The agency has been listed as 10 most promising creative agencies of the year 2020. Akartha has crafted campaigns which have been liked and loved by millions.
9. Sanjana, Executive Director G D Goenka Public School, Dakshineswar
Born in a business family based out of Kolkata, Sanjana has witnessed entrepreneurship hands-on right from childhood. Sanjana currently serves as part of the leadership team for Swabhumi Foundation, which is the holding trust for a major school in Kolkata (G.D. Goenka, Dakshineswar) with multiple planned schools in next 5 years. Sanjana is currently Executive Director at the school and heads Corporate Strategy and New Initiatives division. She is primarily responsible for conceptualising, formulating and implementing strategic growth roadmaps and operational excellence. As part of the role, she leads business expansion undertaking multiple key roles such as stakeholder management, real estate planning, human resource scaling, media management and financial / operational readiness. A dynamic entrepreneur at heart, Sanjana also has a keen interest in investing across high growth startups. She is a strategic investor at MyPal (emerging EdTech platform) and Sanfe (women health / hygiene D2C brand). Thus, her entrepreneurial experiences have increasingly enabled her to lead and develop high potential organizations.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.