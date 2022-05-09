Niru Agarwal: The epitome of Motherhood & More

May 9: “Nothing is lost until your mother can’t find it”, they say. Keeping this undeniable truth aside, acknowledging all these many little things our mothers do on a daily basis, they deserve to be celebrated today (and every day, of course). An eternity of love beyond life, patience, sacrifice, and responsibility, all rolled into one; that’s motherhood for you.
Some mothers even adhere to raising a child by sacrificing all that they have. There are also working mothers, who strive hard to strike a balance between their dual environments of work and family.
Niru Agarwal is one such Wonder Woman. She not only is the director of the Sattva Group, but also a hardworking mother. Niru has always held up to social and personal roles significantly. As the managing trustee of Greenwood High School, an award-winning leading school in the country, and Director of the Sattva group she wears several hats. She also aces being the ever-loving and righteous mother that she is. “Being a mother entails unconditional love for your child, acceptance of their flaws, and molding them to be the best version of themselves”. She says.
Everything about motherhood is the purest of any emotion. “I regard my child to be an integral part of me, a part of my heart, body, soul”. Her achievements & parenting virtues speak for her living the unique life situation working and being a mother. Even when both, the former and latter have been extremely demanding, Niru has inspiringly balanced the dual responsibility - of combining a career with added duties of raising her two lovely children.
Work from home has turned tables for so many of us over the past two years. We can’t help but wonder how mothers have been doing it with utmost grace, growth, and patience. They're wonder women, aren’t they? Mothers are an epitome of undeterred sacrifice, love, and patience; a living form of these virtues. Niru solely seconds the above and is of the opinion that they are the qualities of a good mother. She also emphasizes how mothers should never compare their children, neither focus on their differences but focus on their individuality and thus enabling them to be what they ought to become. Speaking around these lines of parenting, despite the exceptional sacrifices mothers make, Niru supports the notion that children do not owe their parents anything. “Motherhood may entail sacrifices, but children cannot be held responsible for the sacrifices we make for them” she mentions. This thought is so provoking in itself, even proclaiming that children do not owe parents anything despite years of unconditional love. It’s ideally up to the children to decide what they seek from their relationship with their mothers. However, most generations of mothers believe otherwise. They associate parenting with the provision of physical and financial needs of children and expect something in return in the future. Considering that she was a very young mother, parenting from the heart. Niru says she would have done it differently, had she been able to turn back the clock. Yet, “I’ve no regrets because I did the best I could” she adds rightly so.
Mothers make us, literally right from the minute we’ve breathed life to the minute we quite understand it. Undoubtedly, they hold such a vital role in the nurturing and upbringing of our values and selves. “One should allow one’s child to grow, learn and create their own unique identity and make a mark in this world through their own experiences and the responsibility of their choices”- this is what Niru, who isn’t only a mother but also one of the most accomplished top leaders in education has to say about the roles of a mother. Partnering with her husband Bijay Agarwal, and achieving milestones year after year, Niru has been inspiring mothers to be more powerful & do more. She speaks about the importance of a mother in molding a child to reach its potential. Nonetheless, she firmly considers that every individual is entitled to his/ her own choices entirely. Niru speaks for herself and so many powerful mothers today. And we as individuals are extremely thrilled to know, understand and celebrate a mother, today, every day. Happy Mothers’ Day, superwomen!