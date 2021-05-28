Nitin Agarwal helps in combating the shortage of blood supply

India has been facing a shortage of blood supply in all the states. There is an estimate that out of every five Indians, one does not want to donate blood because of their fears and widespread incorrect information.
We have all seen the ‘Donate-blood and save lives’ poster multiple times but even the educated lot of us has not donated blood even once. To combat this shortage, a local social activist, Nitin Agarwal, took on the task of educating the people in his vicinity about the importance of blood donation. He and his team attended many community gatherings, shared pamphlets, and in fact personally went to houses to encourage and educate people about the importance of blood donation. It was an emotional appeal to the community to stand together in times of adversity so that the healthcare system can run smoothly. He also organized multiple camps with trained staff and new equipment to ensure that proper protocols were being followed and the stigma associated with blood donation does not see the light of the day.
Even during the lockdown, he continued to organize these blood donation camps where proper social distancing norms were adhered to. The staffers and donors both were instructed to wear proper gear with masks and gloves to avoid contracting any disease. These resilient efforts by Nitin Agarwal and his team have helped on a local level to create awareness and disperse information regarding a healthy flow of blood donation, in turn helping our health care system. Their continued efforts have inspired many other local activists to take up the cause of blood donation drives.