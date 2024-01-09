No parade of Republic Day in stadiums with synthetic track- announces CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday announced that no parade of Republic Day will be held in any ground, with synthetic track, across the state.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said that during the functions to commemorate Republic Day on January 26, the parades will be organised only on the grounds or stadiums without synthetic athletic tracks. He said that during the parade a number of tableaus and other events are organised to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and country. Bhagwant Singh Mann said said that during the functions the movement of vehicles and other machinery during the parade cause damage to the track.

The Chief Minister further said that the damage caused to track causes lot of inconvenience to the players which is not justifiable. He said that to avoid this the state government has consciously taken a decision to not hold the Republic Day parade in any stadium with the synthetic parade. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it will help in promotion of sporting activity in the state.

The Chief Minister said that as per this only the function slated to be held at Ludhiana on Republic Day will also be held at the PAU. He said that the state government is committed for promotion of sports in the state and any sort of loss to players or sporting infrastructure is unimaginable. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the Punjab government is committed to perpetuate the glorious legacy of the state to the coming generations and these functions will be organised with this spirit only.