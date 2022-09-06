Non-prescription (Over-the-Counter) Pills against Erectile Dysfunction (ED) | Review 2022

Erectile dysfunction is not a disease of the third age.
The truth is that in our time we see an increasing number of young men facing the problem of erectile dysfunction or other sexual disorders.
However, why does this happen?
For men - according to statistics - it seems that everyday life rhythms/intense stress/endless commitments can be quite harmful, creating many physical and mental health problems, as well as sexual disorders.
Some of the most popular prescription pills for erectile dysfunction include:
● Sildenafil / Viagra
● Tadalafil / Cialis
● Avanafil / Stendra
● Vardenafil / Levitra
This article presents four (4) non-prescription pills against the Erectile Dysfunction (ED)
Performer 8 => Best Pills against ED (Editor's Choice)
VigRX Plus => Best Pills (over the counter) for stiffer and longer erections
Max Performer => Best pills for strong orgasms
Viasil => The "absolute" Viagra substitute with no doctor's prescription
The stressful and highly unhealthy lifestyle of our days affects erection.
Even if you don't realize how stressed you are, subconsciously - all that stress - is creating problems for you.
Nevertheless, before you get more stressed and disappointed, let's make it clear that with the progress of science, there is now absolutely no reason to worry.
Erectile dysfunction (ED) or other sexual disorders no longer need to be a taboo or cause of shame and insecurity for men.
With 100% natural pills, you can give a good solution to every problem, reinvigorating your manhood, becoming tougher than ever and experiencing the strongest orgasms of your life.
Important information
According to the American Psychiatric Association, erectile dysfunction is defined as the condition in which a man exhibits symptoms of apparent dysfunction in a reasonable frequency of sexual intercourse.
More specifically, when the man shows at least one (1) out of three (3) of the following symptoms in a frequency of seventy-five (75%) percent to one hundred (100%) percent of his sexual contacts, then we are talking about an erectile disorder and not a random event.
Below we see the three symptoms that define erectile disorder:
● difficulty/ total inability to achieve an erection during sex
● enormous effort to maintain an erection until the completion of sexual intercourse
● insufficiently hard erection (during intercourse)
Which persons concerned the erectile dysfunction and the methods of its treatment?
Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is found to be a common disorder in men of advanced age (over fifty - (50)).
In any case, this does not mean that it concerns only older men, in fact, just the opposite.
As already mentioned, statistical studies have shown a rapid increase in erectile dysfunction (and other sexual disorders) among young men.
There are many treatments available, depending certainly on the nature and extent of the problem.
Some common methods are sex therapy, psychotherapy (of the man as well as of the couple), lifestyle improvement (diet, exercise, sleep) and a reduction of bad habits (such as abuse).
In addition to these methods, there is surely the pill route (prescription or non-prescription).
Pharmaceutical treatments - in addition to being quite expensive - are strictly prescribed only and may cause a multitude of side effects in the organism.
This is also the reason why prescription treatments require constant medical monitoring.
For this reason, special health supplements have been created - over the counter – coming from various specially selected herbs, vitamins, minerals and nutrients promoting men's health in general and men's sexual health in particular.
These supplements are aimed at all adult men feeling insecure or needing extra stimulation.
They are completely safe and do not cause any side effects.
How Do Over-the-Counter Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Pills Help?
Over-the-counter (OTC) pills are a category of pills that are not an approved treatment method.
They are natural pills with boosting effects.
Non-prescription ED pills are specially designed to strengthen the male reproductive system, boost libido and fight erectile dysfunction (or other sexual dysfunctions).
Moreover, speaking of sexual dysfunctions - in addition to erectile dysfunction - we are talking about premature ejaculation, lack of sexual interest, fertility problems, poor sperm quality, or even the absence of orgasm.
However, let's clarify one very important parameter.
Non-prescription erectile dysfunction pills have nothing to do with the well-known "blue pills".
Over-the-counter pills are not chemical (like Viagra), they don't need a prescription and they are not addictive or dangerous to health.
Certainly, they do not have the same concept in their operation.
This means that while prescription erectile dysfunction pills (PDE-5 inhibitors) (such as Viagra) provide immediate results, these are only temporary.
In contrast, non-prescription pills are one hundred (100%) percent natural nutritional supplements posing no risk and causing no side effects at all.
The results ensured require more time but are more substantial and permanent.
Why should I select Over-the-Counter Pills and not prescription ones?
It is not really a matter of choice.
Prescription anti-dysfunction pills are given strictly with a medical prescription and only in cases of pathological problems for which the specialist doctor deems it appropriate to use them after examinations.
Nevertheless, there are many persons illegally buying such pills without medical approval and supervision.
The side effects recorded and associated with the administration of prescription pills are shown below:
● hot flashes
● indigestion /bloating
● severe headaches
● visual disturbances
● auditory disorders (or even total hearing loss)
● hypertension or hypotension
● unstable angina pectoris
● cardiovascular episodes
● sudden cardiac death
● cerebrovascular bleeding
● ventricular arrhythmia
● bleeding episodes
● priapism
● prolonged & painful erections (more than four (4) hours)
Now imagine not having the required medical guidance and monitoring while using these pills.
In contrast, over-the-counter erectile dysfunction (ED) pills are completely safe and do not cause any side effects.
They do not require a medical prescription and they offer a multitude of important sexual and general health benefits.
Important benefits of non-prescription (ED) pills
● boosting of libido
● erection enhancement (hardness, size, thickness, duration, straightness, penetrability)
● reinforcement of psychology
● boosting self-confidence
● stimulation of physical performance
● fight against fatigue
● improvement of sperm (quantity, quality, texture, fluidity, mobility)
● improvement of ejaculation
● increase in sexual satisfaction
● successive erections
● successive orgasms
What pill should I select?
The fact that you are turning to the legal route of non-prescription pills does not mean that you have solved all your problems.
What pill should I select?
Which is the most suitable for me?
Will it really be effective?
Certainly, all non-prescription (Over The Counter) pills are not the same and not equally effective.
In addition, even if a pill is perfectly effective, it does not mean that it is the most suitable and effective choice for your own case and for your own problem.
For this reason, we have selected four (4) of the most popular male enhancement and ED fighting products on the market today.
These are four (4) non-prescription ED pills with a one hundred (100%) percent natural ingredient formula (scientifically tested and clinically tested).
Four (4) supplements to find the one, most suitable for your own needs.
Here are the criteria for arriving at the selection of these four (4) legal and non-prescription ED pills:
● recognized company
● quality composition
● scientific background
● positive user reviews
● informative website
● secure transactions
● affordable prices
● attractive offers
● money-back guarantee
● ability to communicate with the company
● discreet shipping packaging
The Top four (4) Erectile Dysfunction pills
1. Performer 8 => Best Erectile Dysfunction Pills (Editor's Choice)
Performer 8 is a powerful boost for the male organism.
Specially selected herbs in combination with valuable vitamins make a healthy mixture promoting good sexual and general health (in many areas).
Performer 8 natural supplement does not contain any dangerous chemicals or genetically modified substances (GMOs).
Based on scientific research and clinical studies, Performer 8 is a completely safe choice for every man, of every age.
It nourishes the organism with the right nutrients and promotes the production of specific male hormones playing an important role in sexual performance (and not only).
Company data – Communication
Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited
12 Payne Street
G4 0LF
Glasgow
United Kingdom
email: support@performer8.com
Performer 8 – Key benefits
Sexual Benefits
● enhanced sexual energy
● stimulated sexual mood (libido)
● improved physical endurance in sex
● harder, straighter and longer erections with improved duration
● fighting erectile dysfunction
● fighting premature ejaculation
● improvement of sperm quality and quantity
● enhancement of male fertility
● more intense orgasms
● possibility of repeated orgasms
● enhanced testosterone production
General Health Benefits
● anti-ageing
● hormonal balance
● renewal of body, mind and spirit
● strengthening of muscle/bone/ ligament tissues
● stimulation of psychology
● energy enhancement
● cardiovascular stimulation
● enhanced cognitive function
● feeling of wellness in everyday life
● enhanced immune function of the body
● healthy body weight
● improved sleep (in quality and quantity)
● enhanced athletic performance
● healthy body weight
● increased muscle gains and stimulation
Performer 8 – Basic information
This supplement is:
● all-natural
● soy free
● gluten free
● GMO free
● vegan friendly
Performer 8 – Composition
● Muira Puama Extract 3,000 mg
● KSM-66 Ashwagandha 500 mg
● Ferrous Bisglycinate 12 mg
● Maca Root Extract 30 mg
● Panax Ginseng 6,000 mg
● Barrenwort (Horny Goat Weed) 1,000 mg
● Pine Bark Extract 300 mg
● Glucuronolactone 600 mg
● Grape Seed Extract 30 mg
Why should I select it?
The Performer 8 supplement is aimed at every modern adult man, every man who may be experiencing sexual dysfunction, weakness or lack of energy, increased performance anxiety, a loss of sexual desire and reduced fertility.
It is addressed to every man over thirty (30) years old and up to any age. No limit.
The powerful formula of the supplement - a formula of nine (9) highly active ingredients/male sexual health boosters - is the ideal boost for the male organism to function at any age like a teenager.
Click here to Buy Performer 8 (Best Price Online)
2. VigRX Plus => Best Pills (over the counter) for stiffer and longer erections
VigRX Plus supplement is another male supplement selected for you, a very powerful natural male enhancement supplement promoting the overall good functioning of the male organism, by enhancing the body's natural testosterone production.
By boosting testosterone, the organism gains a multitude of health benefits, such as boosting immunity, boosting cognitive function, improving physical condition, achieving a healthier body weight, enhancing athletic performance, boosting sexual performance, increasing libido, but also improving sleep, boosting mood and strengthening muscle mass.
A natural - and completely safe - product widely used to prevent and treat erectile dysfunction in men of all age groups, recommended as a natural treatment even by doctors.
The ingredients found in the premium ED treatment supplement VigRX Plus are based on ancient practices and alternative therapeutic methods with centuries of history, backed by science and deliver real health benefits, to every man, regardless of age.
With certified action and real results certified by reputable scientific studies, it is no coincidence that VigRX Plus has been at the top of the male consumer’s preference for fourteen (14) years and has received dozens of positive reviews (launched in 2007).
Company data – Communication
Leading Edge Health Inc.
USA: 1-866-621-6884
International: 1-604-677-3533
Email: contact@vigrxplus.world
Address: ℅ DM Contact Management LTD | Attn: Information & Privacy Department | 300-1095 McKenzie Ave | Victoria, BC | Canada V8P 2L5
VigRX Plus – Key benefits
● Novelty
● Energy
● Sexual health
● More general health
● Enhanced immunity
● Positive mood
● Enhanced cognitive function
● Improved physical condition
VigRX Plus – Basic information
● FDA-certified facilities
● GMP certification of good manufacturing practices
● approved by sexual health expert Dr. Steven Lamm (director of NYU's Center for Men's Health)
● has a strong scientific basis to achieve overnight hard erections
VigRX Plus – Composition
● Panax Ginseng (root) 100 mg
● Serenoa Repens (berry) 100 mg
● Crataegus Rivularis (berry) 100 mg
● Ginkgo Biloba (leaf) 100 mg
● Turnera Diffusa (leaf) 100 mg
● Tribulus Terrestris (vine) 75 mg
● Erythroxylum Catuaba (bark) 50 mg
● Ptychopetalum Olacoides (bark) 50 mg
● Cuscuta Chinensis (seed) 25 mg
● Epimedium Sagittatum (leaf) 15 mg
● Bioperine (extract from Piper Nigrum fruit) 5 mg
Why should I select it?
VigRX Plus is a natural booster specially designed to offer an improvement in sexual performance and a significant increase in the natural testosterone production of the male organism.
It increases blood flow and boosts libido in a unique way.
It is a favorite choice mainly of older men (fifty (50) years and above).
Here are the most important reasons (scientifically confirmed) to select it
Clinical study results:
● Sixty-eight point eighty-two (62.82%) percent increase in the ability to maintain an erection.
● Fifty-eight point ninety-seven (58.97%) increase in penetration ability.
● Twenty-two point forty nine (22.49%) percent increase in frequency and quality of orgasms.
● Seventy-one point fourty-three (71.43%) per cent increase in sexual satisfaction.
● Fourty-seven (47.00%) per cent increase in overall sex drive and desire.
Click Here to Order VigRX Plus (Best Price Online)
3. Max Performer => Best Pills for strong orgasms
With only top quality one hundred (100%) percent natural ingredients (herbs, vitamins, nutrients, trace elements, valuable amino acids and other nutrients), Max Performer is ideal for every man over the thirty five (35) years.
The manufacturer of the supplement Max Performer (Silver Blade Nutrition LTD) is a reliable company with successful supplements to its credit and hundreds of fanatical users.
Max Performer supplement is a nutritional supplement for male sexual enhancement with one hundred (100%) per cent natural composition.
It does not contain synthetic hormones or other dangerous substances, only completely safe stimulants from nature.
Vitamins and nutrients restore lost youth, strengthen the body, boost male confidence, but above all, rekindle male sexual performance.
The Max Performer supplement can help you fight erectile difficulties/failures, boost your manhood and lead you to impetuous ejaculations and spontaneous orgasms.
Company data – Communication
SILVER BLADE NUTRITION LTD.
20 - 22 Wenlock Road
London N1 7GU
United Kingdom
Email: support@maxperformer.com
Max Performer – Key benefits
● Bigger and harder erections
● Stimulated libido
● Enhanced sexual performance
● Stronger orgasms
● More sex and increased fun
● Less performance stress
Max Performer – Basic information
● offers sexual stimulation
● offers athletic stimulation
● offers health enhancement
● offers improvement in physical condition
● provides a boost to psychology/mood
Max Performer – Composition
● Horny Goat Weed 1000 mg
● Maca 1000 mg
● Cordyceps 1000 mg
● Korean Red Ginseng 1000 mg
● Bioperine 15 mg
● Selenium 120 mcg 218 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)
● Zinc 24 mg 240 % of RDD
● Pantothenic Acid 40 mg 666 % of RDD
● Pyridoxine HCl 10 mg 714 % of RDD
● Iron 14 mg 100 % of RDD
● Niacin 32 mg 200 % of RDD
● Riboflavin 10 mg 714 % of RDD
● Cyanocobalamin 10 mg 400 % of RDD
Why should I select it?
Max Performer isn't just an erectile dysfunction supplement, it's a men's health blend.
It offers a general improvement of your physical condition, sexual performance, athletic performance, psychology and cognitive ability.
It is a natural stimulation supplement - with zero risks and side effects – to give you a general boost of health and strength in your everyday life.
In addition, it prevents the consequences of ageing and always keeps you in shape (sexually, physically, spiritually, mentally, and psychologically).
Click here to Order Max Performer (Best Price Online)
4. Viasil => The "absolute" Viagra substitute without a doctor's prescription
Another supplement selected (one of our favorites) is Viasil coming from the company Swiss Research Labs.
It is a natural supplement with fast action, which ensures visible results, aimed at men of all ages.
Viasil is a male performance booster supplement, does not require a prescription and is available in tablet and gel (non-sticky).
The gel works perfectly (and is reinforcing) in combination with the pills.
The commercial product Viasil (pills and gel) works by promoting improved blood circulation as well as an increase in the production of nitric oxide (a chemical compound playing a catalytic role in the final quality of erections).
It also boosts libido with all-natural powerful aphrodisiac ingredients.
Company data – Communication
Health Nutrition Limited
Foxhall Lodge
Foxhall Rd
Nottingham
NG7 6LH
United Kingdom
+1 (844) 456-1594 (US)
+44 (0) 808 164 1421 (UK)
support@viasil.com
Viasil - Key benefits
● strong, hard erections that last
● enhanced penetration ability
● increased physical endurance
● enhanced energy levels
● improved sperm quality
● improved erection times & torrential ejaculations
● boosted sexual mood & increased arousal
Viasil - Basic Information
● One hundred (100%) per cent natural product
● fast absorption and action formula
● zero side effects
● guaranteed results
● One hundred (100%) per cent, one hundred (100)- day money-back guarantee
● One hundred (100%) per cent site security
● free and discreet shipping worldwide
● extra edition (Limited Edition) Viasil Instant Erection Gel for enhanced benefits
Viasil – Composition
● Zinc (from Zinc Picolinate) 1.5 mg (15 % of RDD) (Recommended Daily Dosage)
● Actiful 700 mg
● Horny Goat Weed Extract 10:1 (Equivalent to 1000 mg of the whole herb) 100 mg
● Tribulus Terrestris Extract 12:1 (Equivalent to 300 mg of the whole herb) 25 mg
● Panax Ginseng Extract 20:1 (Equivalent to 1400 mg of the whole herb) 20 mg
● Ginkgo Biloba Extract 50:1 (Equivalent to 240 mg of the whole herb) 4.8 mg
Why should I select it?
Unlike many other anti-ED supplements on the market (legal and illegal), Viasil provides a unique innovation.
It doesn't just ensure a temporary erection.
It identifies the deeper causes leading to erectile dysfunctions or other forms of sexual dysfunctions and treats them decisively.
With biology and science as allies, Viasil works by enhancing the natural production (by the organism itself and without the use of synthetic hormones) of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate).
ATP - the organism's energy base - naturally declines as we age, so an extra boost is needed.
Thus, Viasil ensures you anti-ageing, renewal and stimulation to remain active and full of life at any age, even at eighty.
Click Here to Order Viasil (Best Price Online)
Is there really a non-prescription pill working like Viagra?
Confirming a similar statement, would be a lie.
In several ways, over-the-counter ED pills actually improve a man's sex drive, sexual performance, and sexual confidence.
They boost his manhood and actually provide him with bigger, harder, longer-lasting erections.
The thing is, however, that over-the-counter ED pills treat the problem of erectile dysfunction in a completely different way than prescription pills.
Many of the supplements presented above in the list of our favorite natural male enhancement supplements promote the synthesis of nitric oxide thus promoting improved blood flow to the genitals, and - certainly - better erections.
Some of these supplements also greatly boost (and always with the use of natural ingredients and not synthetic hormones) testosterone levels.
Testosterone - the main male hormone is involved in the reproductive process, determining the male's sexual performance.
It, therefore, offers improved strength and durability as well as enhanced performance in the bedroom.
Non-prescription pills, however, are not an approved treatment for erectile dysfunction with serious pathological causes.
Their action is mainly preventive, or even aggressive against ED (but only for non-pathological cases).
In fact, these one hundred (100%) natural pills manage to ensure you have a strong and healthy organism, so that you will never face such a malfunction.
In conclusion, there is no doubt that Viagra is the most popular proposal for increasing libido.
It is true that many men have used this drug and seen real results, but not always without cost (side effects).
Headaches, gastrointestinal disturbances, dizziness, muscle aches, changes in vision and allergies, are some of the side effects associated with the use of Viagra.
Besides, some have reported changes in vital mechanisms of the human organism, such as lowering blood pressure, cardiovascular function, balancing hormones, etc.
The above supplements of natural composition are therefore the closest thing to the action of the pharmaceutical product Viagra, but without any health risk.
Are these men's health supplements only for men in retirement?
No. As shown above, when studying the top four (4) pills selected for you, these are non-prescription natural products aimed at all age groups of adult men.
The natural composition of these supplements works to strengthen the man's health while preventing any future "failures".
As natural testosterone production reaches its peak between the ages of eighteen (18) and twenty (20), after that age it begins its gradual decline.
From that moment on, it is highly beneficial to use such a men's health supplement (always combined with a healthy lifestyle).
Depending on the formula of each of these supplements, the improvement of specific biochemical functions of the male body is promoted.
Unlike prescription pharmaceutical pills (such as Viagra, Cialis, or Levitra), legal natural ED supplements work like "multivitamins."
I mean they provide the organism with beneficial nutrients acting as natural prevention and stimulation.
For this reason, they also require a reasonable period for bringing real benefits to the organism.
How long does it take to see real results?
This again is not easy to answer.
All natural supplements - as mentioned earlier - require some time to work in the organism.
However, "how long" this period will depend on each user and on each supplement (and its composition).
On average, however, one (1) to two (2) months of regular use according to the company's instructions is required to fully utilize the nutritional benefits of the supplement.
References:
Horny Goat Weed - Uses, Side Effects, and More - WebMDhttps://www.webmd.com › ingredientmono-699 › horn...
https://www.outlookindia.com/outlook-spotlight/5-best-over-the-counter-ed-pills-in-2022-top-natural-sex-pills-for-men-news-208817
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4120469/
https://www.firstpost.com/blogs/blog-india/health-blog-india/over-the-counter-ed-pills-otc-best-4-pills-to-stay-hard-10402711.html
https://www.kidneyurology.org/ginseng-panax/
Read More:
Best Sex Pills for Men for 2022 - Click here for More
Content Disclaimer:
The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.
Advertising and Marketing by:
This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client.
For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com