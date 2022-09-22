Noocube Review (Speed up your everyday life with the top nootropic supplement for 2022)

Useful information - scientific studies - real results
In an era characterized by speed, performance and increased productivity, the need to maintain concentration and have enhanced cognitive functions, is more imperative than ever.
However, at the same time, it is more difficult than ever, as there are too many distractions. Fatigue (physical, but mainly mental and psychological) is increased and commitments are always many and urgent, looking for an immediate solution.
The psychological load carried by a modern person - every day, from early in the morning until late at night - is so great and unbearable, often leading to health problems.
Today people need extra stimulation and empowerment more than ever.
They feel increasingly overworked, without energy and mentally exhausted, as a result of which they cannot perform properly in their duties during the day.
I don't just mean work or reading, but also commitments at home, in their family, in their daily routine (sports, hobbies, activities).
Therefore, it is not a coincidence that an increasing number of people (from young students, middle-aged professionals, tired housewives and even the elderly with cognitive performance problems) are turning to nootropic nutritional supplements.
These are 100% natural nutritional supplements designed to "nourish" the organism with valuable nutrients and vitamins and to enhance brain health.
Nevertheless, can these 100% natural supplements really enhance the memory and increase the cognitive ability of the user?
Can OTC (legal and over the counter) nootropic supplements prevent the mental decline coming with aging, or even more, can they even reverse it?
Our team tested Noocube, a natural nootropic supplement with huge consumer appeal, to see what you can really get out of all that promised.
The result of this research is presented in this review today.
Noocube - nootropic supplement review - summary
Advantages
● It does not contain caffeine and does not cause nervousness or sleep disturbances.
● It does not contain GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms).
● It contains only natural ingredients of excellent quality.
● The composition of the supplement is based on scientific evidence and clinical studies.
● Noticeably improves memory and concentration.
● Improves motivation and boosts energy.
● Reduces stress and anxiety working negatively on cognitive function.
● Shipping cost is not charged (worldwide).
● Offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.
Disadvantages
● It is relatively more expensive than many competing products.
● Available for sale only from the official website of its manufacturing company.
Conclusion (in brief)
At first glance, Noocube is a great choice for anyone feeling the need for boosting the mental agility, focus and memory, learning ability and ability to quickly solve complex problems.
Noocube, is therefore, aimed both at mentally stressed students, but also at busy professionals, tired mothers/housewives, or even elderly people.
Noocube supplement is a natural (non-pharmaceutical) proposal to enhance the cognitive functions of the brain with 100% natural and scientifically supported ingredients.
These ingredients have been specially selected for promoting cell generation and communication, naturally reducing stress, brain damage and mental fatigue.
In any case, while in most nootropic supplements on the market you find a huge dose of caffeine among their ingredients, Noocube contains no caffeine at all, preventing nervousness, irritability and difficulty in concentrating, often coming with a high dose of caffeine for some people.
Let's get to know the Noocube supplement a little better.
General information
Product Name: Noocube
Type: Natural and non-prescription dietary supplement
Type of dietary supplement: Nootropic supplement
Manufacturer Company: Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited
Dosage: Two (2) capsules daily
Contents/packaging: 60 capsules (sufficient for one (1) month of intensive treatment)
Price: USD59.99/pack
(You will also find special offers on the product's official website)
Money-back guarantee: Sixty (60) days
Noocube Official Website: Click HERE
What is an OTC nootropic supplement? To who is addressed?
There are two (2) types of nootropic products: pharmaceuticals (which are only given with a medical prescription) and para pharmaceuticals (which are natural nutritional supplements, non-prescription and safe, without side effects).
In our article today, we will refer to para pharmaceutical brain enhancement products, that is, those purchased and used freely by anyone (without the need for a medical prescription).
These are specially designed natural preparations providing the organism with valuable nutritional elements, vitamins and trace elements, enhancing the cognitive function of the brain and ensuring improved performance in the daily needs of each individual.
Natural nootropic supplements (non-pharmaceutical/non-prescription) are addressed - literally - to everyone.
The modern man - whether a company executive, a student, or a working mother and housewife - needs extra energy.
Energy is physical, but mainly mental.
The human brain reached the point where it never rests. To work non-stop 24 hours a day contributes to increased stress and damages the general health of the person.
Have you ever woken up in the morning sweaty and full of anxiety about the upcoming working day and its commitments?
Have you felt that even though you slept enough hours you are still very tired, finding it difficult to perform?
Therefore, Noocube is a one hundred (100%) percent natural and non-prescription food supplement for enhancing the cognitive function of the brain, recharging your "batteries" and boosting your performance.
It is of excellent quality and contains scientifically proven premium ingredients.
It is legal and completely safe.
We would therefore say that nootropic supplements (as in the case we will be concerned with in this article, Noocube) are aimed at all adults who feel overwhelmed by their everyday life.
Noocube – what it is – how it works – what it achieves
Noocube belongs to the so-called "nootropic" supplements for enhancing the cognitive functions of the brain in a completely natural way.
Using only high-quality natural ingredients and with scientific documentation, it improves cognitive function and improves your motivation.
A very carefully organized group of natural ingredients facilitates learning, promotes concentration and cognitive performance, while (also very important) helps prevent and treat natural or induced cognitive impairments.
Noocube is indeed a nutritional supplement that can prevent the deterioration of brain cells associated with ageing, and keep the brain functioning and efficient for a much longer period.
Prevents serious brain damage and serious diseases (such as dementia and Alzheimer's).
It is available in capsule form for easy daily use.
With an exclusive blend of premium natural ingredients, Noocube aims to awaken the brain and make it function at its best.
It does not contain any GMOs, and with active natural ingredients such as Alpha GPC, Huperzine A, Cat's Claw, Bacopa monnieri, the amino acids L-theanine and L-tyrosine aims at a completely natural stimulation of the individual’s cognitive functions for performing better (in whatever work) in the daily life, from housework, children's reading, schoolwork, work, to sports, games and daily activities.
Unlike many other nootropic supplements on the market, Noocube does not contain caffeine.
Although caffeine generally stimulates brain function, an ingredient that, in a large part of the consumers, is likely to cause unwanted reactions and side effects, from nervousness and sleep disorders, to headaches, irritability and difficulty concentrating.
For this reason, the manufacturing company of Noocube selected to use alternative ingredients that help stimulate the brain, without causing nervousness like caffeine.
With Noocube you have many and important benefits in your everyday life, as you find mental speed and enhanced brain performance.
More specifically, it will help you with the following:
● achieve faster and easier concentration
● think more clearly (no brain fog)
● have more energy
● be more motivated
● have increased perceptual capacity
● have elevated awareness
● have better memory
● be more productive in your day
● to have improved mood and psychology
● have an increased learning ability
Noocube – how it works
Noocube - as already mentioned - containing selected natural ingredients (scientifically tested and of documented effectiveness) is something similar to pharmaceutical nootropics, however, without causing any side effects.
It improves cognitive function, strengthening the organism with the appropriate nutrients.
You may have heard that pharmaceutical nootropic pills - in addition to requiring a medical prescription - are likely to cause serious side effects.
On the contrary, the all-natural supplement Noocube is the top choice for one hundred (100%) percent natural stimulation of your cognitive function, with zero health risks.
The formula of active natural ingredients of Noocube:
● Improves cognitive ability.
● Enhances focus.
● Fights stress.
● Increases neuron firing.
● Does not cause side effects.
● It is not toxic to the liver.
The dosages of all its ingredients are designed to offer maximum benefits without side effects.
Noocube – Composition
● 250mg of Bacopa Monnieri Extract
● 250mg of L-Tyrosine
● 20 mg of LUTEMAX® 2020
● 175mg of Cat's Claw Concentrate
● 150mg of Oat Straw Concentrate
● 100mg of L-Theanine
● 50mg of Alpha GPC
● 20mg of HUPERZIA SERRATA (0.5% HUPERZINE-A)
● 14.3mg of Resveratrol
● 140mcg of Pterostilbene
● 1.2mg of Vitamin B1 (100% DV)
● 2.4mcg of Vitamin B12 (100% DV)
● 50mcg of Biotin (167% DV)
Noocube – how its ingredients Work
- Alpha GPC
Alpha GPC is a natural ingredient. According to scientific research, it causes an increase in acetylcholine in the brain.
Acetylcholine - a very important neurotransmitter of the brain - actively contributes to the achievement of all its cognitive functions (such as memory, perception, focus, learning ability, problem solving, complex thinking, analytical thinking, etc.).
Alpha GPC - that is, the "precursor" form of acetylcholine - is the most bio-available form of choline, that is, the most effective for the organism (as it is absorbed at a higher level).
Clinical studies prove that Alpha GPC works positively - and is therefore also used as a medicine - in all neurodegenerative diseases of the brain (such as dementia and Alzheimer's).
Nevertheless, its action is not only therapeutic but also preventive.
Systematic use of Alpha GPC can prevent (or even delay) the onset of such neurodegenerative diseases.
- Huperzine A
This natural sesquiterpene alkaloid compound - also known as Chinese moss (Huperzia serrata) or fir moss (Huperzia selago) - is an active ingredient found in nature, also produced in a lab artificially.
This active ingredient is nothing new.
Known since the 80s, has a long history in traditional Eastern medicine, specifically in the treatment of cognitive disorders, such as dementia, schizophrenia and all kinds of cognitive incapacity and dysfunction.
It has been recognized as an extremely beneficial substance, completely safe and effective, and scientists of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have approved its medical use.
The chemical substance Huperzine A can and does increase the natural production of acetylcholine, thus acting as a powerful protection of the brain & a means of preventing brain problems, cognitive dysfunctions, and other degenerative diseases.
In addition, it strengthens the individual's psychology and fights mental illnesses such as depression and schizophrenia.
- Cat's Claw
Cat's Claw (also known as Uncaria tomentosa and Uncaria guianensis) is a very common herb these days.
Cat's Claw is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory plant growing mainly in the Amazon rainforest.
A recent scientific study revealed the unique ability of this herb to inhibit the development of plaque in the brain.
However, this is very important as it effectively improves his cognitive function and especially as we get older.
Nevertheless, these are not the only health benefits of this amazing herb that has caught the attention of the scientific community.
It is widely used as a natural treatment for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, while also showing very positive benefits in disorders of the digestive system (such as colitis, haemorrhoids, diverticulitis, and stomach ulcers), as well as viral infections (such as AIDS or herpes zoster).
It can also be very useful to take it for chronic fatigue, but also for Alzheimer's disease.
Cat's Claw strengthens the organism’s immune function and ensures a strong neuro-protective effect on the brain.
In addition, with the anti-inflammatory action and the antioxidant protection it ensures, it prevents the "death" of brain cells from the various oxidizing factors usually leading to the manifestation of degenerative diseases such as dementia.
It is also worth mentioning that the rich chemical structure of the herb reduces the risk of depression, dysthymia and bad psychology.
- L-Theanine
L-Theanine – an active substance of green tea - works perfectly as a natural aid for sleep, relaxation and peace of mind.
Promotes a good mood and prevents depression.
It works as a powerful sedative, however, without the numerous and serious dangers of sedatives.
Some choose L-Theanine as a dietary supplement to fight stress and anxiety.
L-Theanine is an important amino acid that can mainly benefit middle-aged and third-age persons to boost their memory, focus, and overall cognitive functions.
It offers high protection and promotes the smooth functioning of the brain by greatly enhancing the learning ability of the individual (result of the differentiation it achieves in the activity of the Alpha waves of the brain).
- L-Tyrosine
An amino acid that belongs to the so-called "non-essential" amino acids is L-Tyrosine, a precursor to dopamine and norepinephrine.
It enhances mental performance and mood while suppressing stress and significantly reducing daily stress.
It is no coincidence that it is included in nutritional supplements for athletes and in nootropic supplements.
- Bacopa Monnieri
Bacopa monnieri - commonly known as brahmi - is another important herb found in the Noocube supplement.
It is used as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases today, and has a centuries-old history in Ayurveda as an herb promoting enhanced memory, good mood and positive psychology, fights stress and depression, and strengthens the levels of energy (physical, but mainly mental).
- Oat Straw
One more ingredient? The oat straw.
The plant is called Avena sativa and offers many benefits to the organism and the general health of the person.
In particular, however, it is used as a natural nootropic ingredient, since it contributes to the protection and improved functioning of the brain (regardless of the person's age).
It is an herb very rich in many nutrients: such as iron, manganese and zinc. It nourishes the brain and prevents serious damage to it.
In addition, it fights stress and anxiety and acts as a booster for the individual's mood, psychology and motivation.
- Vitamin B1
Vitamin B1 - also known as thiamine - belongs to the B vitamin complex and is directly associated with neurological health.
According to scientific research, thiamine deficiency contributes to the development of Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, a degenerative brain disorder, leading to serious memory problems.
- Vitamin B7
Another vitamin of the B vitamin complex - vitamin B7 or otherwise biotin - has been shown by scientific studies to be associated with the disease of dementia.
According to studies, it can benefit people suffering from dementia or other neurodegenerative diseases to a satisfactory degree.
- Vitamin B12
In general, the vitamins of the B vitamin complex play a very important role in the production of cellular energy, as well as in the transport of oxygen.
Inadequate intake of B vitamins can lead to significant health problems (such as anemia and metabolic disorders).
In particular, the adequate intake of vitamin B12 can significantly help the body in strengthening endurance, energy, and physical strength.
In addition, it reduces fatigue and improves athletic performance.
- Lutemax® 2020 (proprietary blend)
Lutemax® 2020 is a proprietary blend of the Noocube supplement.
It is a natural mixture consisting of the natural carotenoids: lutein and zeaxanthin.
The blend of these natural carotenoids is derived from marigold flowers, and - according to many clinical trials - shows increased effectiveness in promoting cognitive health, and improving mood and sleep.
- Resveratrol
Resveratrol is one of the most powerful health substances, an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory chemical compound found mainly in red wine, grapes, berries and peanuts.
Its powerful action contributes to the reduction of cholesterol, to the promotion of smooth cardiovascular function, as well as to the reduction of blood sugar levels.
Recent scientific studies have shown and proved yet another very important effect of Resveratrol, the improvement offered to the functioning of the brain, as well as the prevention of ageing (cerebral, but also more general).
- Pterostilbene
Pterostilbene is a chemical belonging to the phenols, derived from blueberries and grapes, offering the same benefits as Resveratrol.
Noocube – Key benefits from its use
- Improved Memory
Noocube works in a simple and completely effective way.
With one hundred (100%) per cent natural ingredients, it boosts the brain's neurotransmitters, ultimately boosting a person's memory.
- Stimulated Learning Ability
Another important action of Noocube - action that has made it extremely popular among students and workers - is the stimulation of the individual's learning ability.
This action of supplement is not only effective in young people, but also in middle-aged or old people.
- Improved thinking (no "fog")
Another benefit is achieving clear thinking, no brain fog.
It effectively helps the person to be more productive and more effectively efficient in whatever is dealing with.
- Enhanced Focus
Noocube also offers enhanced concentration and better thought control.
People who have trouble staying focused on one subject seem to be greatly assisted (according to their reviews) by this particular nootropic supplement.
- Enhanced incentives
By stimulating the production of two (2) very important hormones - dopamine and serotonin - Noocube boosts confidence and boosts motivation.
This supplement works amazingly in competitive arenas (such as professional, academic, even athletic).
- Enhanced problem-solving ability
Problems aren't just the ones we solved in math when we were in school.
They are all "complex" situations that we experience in our daily lives and require a solution, our financial debts, work obligations, and even family matters requiring "delicate" management.
- Multi-Tasking
There are days when doing your job is completely impossible. Now imagine having to manage many more tasks at once.
The work, the household, the child's education, the financial commitments of the house and much more.
This ability - known as multi-tasking - is synonymous with a housewife/wife/mother.
If she is also a worker, the situation is even more demanding.
The Noocube supplement gives the brain that stimulation needed to counteract such stressful and demanding complex situations.
- Good mood
The active ingredients in Noocube, as mentioned earlier, promote specific biochemical processes in the brain associated with mood improvement, as promotes the increased production of serotonin and dopamine, two (2) hormones fighting depression and promoting good psychology.
- Increased Creativity
Noocube supplement enhances the production of alpha brain waves.
In this way, it achieves and facilitates the memory function of the user, enhances the learning ability, increases coordination/intuition/emotion, and harmonizes body and spirit.
In other words, it strengthens the creative side of the brain and opens the horizons of your possibilities.
Will I have any side effects?
As the evidence to date (scientific research, clinical trials, user reviews and internet ratings) shows, Noocube is the safest and most effective nootropic supplement found on the legal OTC nootropic nutritional supplement market.
Certainly, the instructions and precautions recommended by the manufacturer should always be followed, and the RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) should never be exceeded.
The supplement is strictly for adults only.
Besides, its use is completely safe for perfectly healthy people.
However, people with health problems or people taking medication for any reason should consult their doctor first.
People with allergies or food intolerances are also required to pay special attention to the ingredients of the supplement before using it.
In case of reactions of the organism, it is recommended to discontinue the administration immediately and to be examined by a specialist doctor.
Finally, we should also refer to the existence of a specific ingredient in the Noocube mixture:
Huperzine A.
Let’s see the reason for this reference.
It is not a common aphrodisiac, but some people have experienced mild side effects from this ingredient, usually dizziness, headache and gastrointestinal disturbances.
Noocube – does it contain caffeine?
No, and it's a reason that appeals to almost every person, male or female, younger or older, lighter or heavier.
The caffeine-free formula of the supplement does not contain caffeine and it doesn't cause any side effects, whatever your daily schedule is.
Noocube - Instructions for use
For faster results and optimal cognitive benefits, it is recommended to use the supplement on a daily basis.
The ideal dosage - according to the manufacturer of the supplement – is two (2) Noocube capsules with water per day (ideally with the morning meal), administered prior or after food.
Noocube - Purchase
The purchase of the Noocube supplement is one hundred (100%) per cent legal and done simply/easily/quickly via its official website online.
No prescription is necessary.
Delivery time
Shipping is free for orders anywhere in the world (regardless of the number of products ordered).
The average time required to ship orders ranges up to 15 working days (depending on the shipping destination).
Company data - Communication
Registered office
WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED
12 Payne Street
Glasgow
G4 0LF
United Kingdom
Phone: +1 (207) 530 8152
(Monday to Friday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm)
Money-back Guarantee
The manufacturing company offers a sixty (60)-day money-back guarantee.
Noocube - Price
According to its website, Noocube comes at the prices shown below:
One (1) bottle costs USD59.99
Two (2) bottles + one (1) free cost USD119.99.
Three (3) bottles + three (3) free cost USD179.99.
Each bottle contains sixty (60) capsules, sufficient for one (1) month intensive treatment.
