Noor Vishu Sehgal Explains Why Every Woman Should Dress According to Her Body Type

Dressing up is a huge part of every woman’s life. Be it for work or a party, wearing the perfect outfit always makes a difference. However, despite spending hours choosing the right outfit, sometimes the overall look remains average.
So, where are you making the mistake? While every woman deserves to wear what their desires, it is important to choose the right outfit according to your body type to stand out in the crowd. Popular luxury influencer, Noor Vishu Sehgal who is also famous for her fashion styling sense and fashion tips, feels that a woman can look even more beautiful when she dresses according to her body type.
Not every outfit is meant for every body type. Hence it is necessary to dress according to your body type which will only enhance your beauty. Let’s hear from the fashionista and diva herself why every woman should dress according to her body type.
Why should every woman dress according to her body type explains Noor Vishu Sehgal
● Accentuates the body:
When you dress according to your body type, the dress hugs you perfectly. It helps to accentuate the body curves and make you look more poised and beautiful. So, if you have an apple-shaped body and you wear a dress that highlights the upper part of your body, it will not look very flattering. Rather, if you concentrate on picking up an outfit that focuses on your legs on the lower part of your body, your look will be more put together.
● Makes you more confident:
The right dress will increase your confidence as it will fit you perfectly and will help you to highlight the body parts that you want. If you are a pear-shaped body, you have a heavy lower part. So, weaning something structured on top will certainly add an extra layer of oomph to your styling. You will not have to be conscious of hiding some body parts of yours like your tummy or flabby arms when you choose the right dress for your body type.
● You always have a ready wardrobe
With the right outfits sitting in your wardrobe, you never have to worry about how you will look wearing a certain dress. When you end up buying dresses that do not flatter your body type, you become quite conscious and often shy away from dressing up for an occasion. But when you know that an outfit will hide the areas you want and only bring focus on the correct body parts, you will always be ready to hop on for a party.
● Compliments your body type
The right fitted cloth will always compliment your body type. When you wear a dress keeping in mind your body type, you don’t require a ton of accessories to glam up your outfit. Your dress will be sufficient enough to make you look stylish as it rightly compliments your body.
● Makes you fashionable
You do not need to follow the latest trends right from fashion week to be in vogue. All you need is the right outfit according to your body type. It will give your body the perfect shape and you can be always effortlessly fashionable.
So, ladies, follow Noor Vishu Sehgal's awesome fashion tips to style yourself the correct way. It’s time to make a fashion statement with the right outfit.