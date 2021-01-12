Noratram Loroli Who Runs Ambedkarite People's Voice News Channel Is An Epitome Of Hardwork & Success

Noratram Loroli is a State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front Of India. By being at this position, he aims to help the college students in India. In order to create a safe space where college students could talk about their issues and problems, and to solve the same, this student body was organised. To make sure every young voice is heard, Noratram works hard every day.
There are many ways one can connect with Noratram Loroli. He creates content for a successful YouTube channel called Ambedkarite People's Voice which has over 6 Lakh subscribers. Recently, his YouTube channel won Silver Play Button award and he hopes to grow his followers in the coming months.
Noratram Loroli also runs a news channel called Ambedkarite People's Voice. The news channel highlights everything that's happening around and gives an exposure to the young minds that work for change in the world every day. All this has helped Noratram to build a strong social media image for himself.
Noratram Loroli is very active on Facebook and connects with a lot of people who share their issues or concerns with them. He says, "I want to send my message to people by connecting with them on Facebook. It is a good way to connect with people around the world." Apart from Facebook, a lot of people try to interact with him on his verified Twitter account or sometimes, in the comments of his verified YouTube channel.