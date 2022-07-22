Noun’s newest fashion collection is filled with good-for-your-soul dresses that you need

Only a few apparel brands are innovative and curative towards their customers. Women's clothing brands have made the latest efforts to bring something new to the table. Owned by Camaraderie International, Noun is an online store that does it even better. After viewing the brand’s dynamic designs on their website, inspiration struck the customers who were looking for fashion merged with comfort. Their portal holds a beautiful collection of Maxi Dresses, Jumpsuits, Co-ords, and Tops. With vibrant aesthetics like colors and patterns, shopping from Noun (www.nounclub.com) is joyful.
The brand's founder, Meenal Yadav, is a management graduate from CMS, Jamia Millia Islamia University, who rejected an advantageous placement offer to register her own enterprise, Camaraderie International, back in her college days. While sharing some insights about her victorious brand, the founder says, “Our company designs for women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. Our dresses are crafted in the best quality fabric to fit and admire women with oozing perfection.” Meenal Yadav has defined her company with hard work to create a wave of vogue and erupt its fashion style in the marketing industry.
When asked about her success in building this empire, she said, “As a college student, I always wanted to become anentrepreneur. Before launching Noun, our Noida based company Camaraderie International was entirely into exporting apparels. We manufacturedand exported garments to various big brands overseas. We (I and my Partner Mr. Arvind) share a similar interest in the fashion marketing business, which helped engrave the name of our brand. Our online portal, www.nounclub.com, conforms to our vision that fashion is all about comfort and grace. Moreover, our dresses are designed with two main motives: comfort and style.”
Among the most popular style attires, maxi dresses are one of the most popular attire at Nounclub. The summer dresses are ideal for a graceful night out with friends or a dinner date with your significant other. Even for a simple day out with family or as office wear, it is what everyone craves. The brand's main aim is to present women with urban-style and contemporary wear crafted in best quality fabrics.Meenal Yadav said, “Our website is the main source of selling online products in big marketplaces. We do not partner with any other portal to trade clothes. Being a customer treasured platform, the motto is to spread love and dedication toward our patrons, which can be done only by us.” In this genre of high competition, Noun is slowing making a place in its customer’s hearts. This online shopping e-commerce platform has developed trustworthy relations with its customers and changed the fashion equation for everyone who loves to get dressed in western clothes.
Currently, the brand is welcoming more than 250 orders on a daily basis which once started with one order a day. The flourishing business was initiated with a small investment of Rs. 1 Lakh which now acquires a turnover of around Rs. 10 Cr. per year.Noun has been booming since its launch, its services are exceptional, and customers are agreeable to its easy returns, refund, and exchange policies. Noun, a one-of-a-kind fashion brand, has seen immense success already and is getting better in its game. It has emerged as one of the women’s clothing brands that takes you on a never-ending and exciting clothing journey.