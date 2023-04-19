Novel therapy for individuals suffering from Diabetic Kidney disease .

Dealing with Chronic Kidney Disease and Breast Cancer: Aasma's Story
Aasma recounts her struggles with living with chronic kidney disease and breast cancer. While she had been diagnosed with kidney disease a decade ago, her condition remained stable until her creatinine levels unexpectedly rose two years ago, prompting a need for dialysis. The sudden news caused her to worry about her future, especially the potential for a kidney transplant. Moreover, her breast cancer diagnosis meant that it was impossible to find a live donor. Despite undergoing lumpectomy and radiation therapy, her insulin production was affected, leading to elevated blood sugar levels and requiring her to take more than 100 units of insulin and 21 pills daily.
Micro-dose system (MDS) is a revolutionary patented technique that tackles the root cause of Diabetic Kidney Disease by restoring Insulin sensitivity at the Physiological level. It accomplishes this by utilizing insulin as a hormone instead of a conventional medication.
The use of MDS is proven to be effective in combating insulin resistance and facilitating optimal glucose uptake in cells, leading to increased energy production.
Thankfully, Aasma found success with MDS treatment, which halted the progression of her kidney disease and restored her insulin sensitivity. Aasma now requires a daily insulin dosage of 16 units and has been able to reduce her pill intake to 6 per day. In addition, this treatment has also resulted in improved energy levels, sleep quality and overall enhanced well-being for Aasma.
The Revolutionary Approach of "Physiological Insulin Sensitivity Restoration" with MDS. How is this different from other treatments?
MDS is a treatment option that has been developed in the USA to help improve complications resulting from diabetes. It is designed to restore the periodic cycle of insulin that occurs in healthy physiology, which can help improve kidney function and prevent further damage. MDS delivers modest, targeted doses of oral glucose, taken as a dextrose beverage, together with the insulin hormone.
Diabetes and its impact on Kidney
Diabetic kidney disease is a common complication of diabetes. It occurs when the kidneys are damaged by prolonged exposure to high blood sugar levels.
Cancer and Insulin resistance
Cancer is a complex group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. Insulin resistance has been suggested to be associated with an increased risk of certain types of cancer, particularly cancers related to obesity and metabolic syndrome, such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and liver cancer. Insulin resistance can lead to elevated levels of insulin and other hormones in the blood, which can promote cell growth and increase the risk of cancer development.
Insulin resistance is also linked to a range of other health conditions, such as Obesity, Cardiovascular disease, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Metabolic Syndrome, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).
How Effective is MDS in Improving Kidney Function?
Studies conducted in the US have evaluated the effectiveness of MDS in improving kidney function among diabetic and pre-diabetic patients. The results showed that MDS was effective in reversing the effects of Kidney Disease by improving kidney function and halting the progression of the disease. MDS has been shown to reduce proteinuria and creatinine levels, which are indicators of kidney damage, and control blood pressure, which can worsen the condition.
How Does physician-directed, individualized care plan work?
The care plan typically includes an "Induction Phase" of 2 infusions per week, followed by a reduction to 1 infusion per week for about 90 days. The "Maintenance Phase" is focused on finding the optimal balance between metabolism and insulin sensitivity while extending the time between treatments. Patients with type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and nondiabetic conditions may be able to reduce from 3-hour infusions to 2-hour infusions and achieve four to six weeks between infusions while maintaining optimized metabolism and insulin sensitivity.
Why Are Maintenance Treatments Essential?
It's important to note that the benefits of MDS may deteriorate over time if a patient discontinues maintenance treatments. Therefore, maintenance treatments are essential to ensure that the benefits are sustained over the long term.
Consult with a doctor for medical guidance
Every patient's degree of insulin resistance and efficiency of carbohydrate metabolism is unique, so a consultation with a doctor is required to determine medical necessity and establish a physician-directed, individualized care plan. Our doctors will work with the patient to monitor their progress, adjust the dosage as necessary, and ensure that the patient's condition is managed effectively.
Potential of MDS in Managing Diabetic Kidney Disease
In conclusion, the Microdose System (MDS) shows great potential in improving kidney function among diabetic and pre-diabetic patients. It is a treatment option that is designed to restore the periodic cycle of insulin that occurs in healthy physiology, which can help improve kidney function and prevent further damage. While maintenance treatments are essential to ensure that the benefits of MDS are sustained over the long term, a consultation with one of our clinicians can help establish a physician-directed, individualized care plan.
Patients seeking MDS treatment can contact us to schedule an appointment with our physicians.
Bangalore:
#113, 80ft Road,1st Block, 1st Stage,
HBR Layout, Bangalore - 560043
Phone: +91 88675 54231 / +91 80 2544 9332
Mumbai:
#305, 3rd floor, Aston, Above Suburban lab,
Lokhandwala Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai 400 053
+91 95948 64331 / +91 22 4609 4346
Hyderabad:
Ph # 040-48212184 / +91 800 874 5871