Now, ART means SCIENCE! The disruptive new brand campaign of JK Cement WallMaxX wall putty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: As one of the premium Indian cement brand and the leading Wall Putty brand in India, JKCement has been at the forefront of innovation in its product offerings and marketing communication. Its marquee brand, JKCement WallMaxX, known for its, DeewareinBolUthengi tagline has released a new TVC titled #ArtManeScience with its iconic brand protagonist, Chhutkau painter.
A partnership of over 12 years, Chhutkau painter has been associated with JKCement WallMaxX (formerly known as JK Wall Putty) to educate and bring awareness among painters and homeowners about the promise of beautiful and durable walls. In the new TVC, #ArtManeScience, Chhutkau collaborates with world-renowned scientist Dr. Bakshi to educate the consumers about the A-R-T of Science that gives your walls the world’s most long-lasting beauty.
The company saw the need to reinforce the brand promise with a tangible differentiator showcasing the product’s superiority. They realized that now is the time to shift from generalized claims of beautiful walls to specific Reason to Believe (RTB) driven campaigns and communication. The inception of the campaign idea came after an Abrasion Resistance Test, which was conducted in their state-of-the-art lab. The team found out that the surface coated with JKCement WallMaxX Putty was relatively less effective while an external force of abrasion was applied on it.
This is SCIENCE of ART – Abrasion Resistance Technology!
Campaign Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIrenWt0Yb8
Business Objective: To consolidate the global leadership position of JKCement WallMaxX Wall Putty by clearly defining the product advantages to prospective customers and loyal buyers.
Communication Objective: To anchor on the popularity of our brand protagonist, Chhutkau Painter, and catch the TA’s attention and create a prominent brand recall with a captivating hook – ‘ART mane SCIENCE’.
Insights: In order to test the efficacy of the chosen ‘art mane science’ campaign thought, as also the credibility of the ART mnemonic, the company went in for a pan- India qualitative market research. The larger objective was to also gauge the current perception of both painters and homeowners about the product and its current + emerging competitive universe. While the brand’s attributes were already clearly understood by the audiences, what was hugely exciting was the enthusiasm for ART as a credible brand promise. That sealed the deal for the new campaign idea!
The campaign has been conceptualized by Basic4 and brought to life by Fullmoon Productions.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Niranjan Mishra (Business Head, JK White Cement Business) said, “As JKCement WallMaxX enjoys a market leadership position in the Wall Putty category, it becomes important for us to constantly innovate and give our customers world-class product quality. Abrasion Resistant Technology is a testimony to our product’s superiority, and through the #ArtManeScience campaign, we will be able to communicate this unique value proposition.”
Mr. Nitish Chopra (Head – Branding & Strategy, JK White Cement Business) said, “The fact that the idea ART Mane Science, actually stemmed from our product’s value proposition, was compelling enough to translate it into a successful campaign. Obviously, we also had the advantage to leverage the cult-like status of our brand protagonist, Chhutkau Painter, and catch the TA’s top-of-mind space, with the intriguing hook – ‘ART Mane SCIENCE’. But, what was particularly satisfying was the execution of this campaign – from the ART gallery set to the modern contemporary soundtrack and the hard work put in by the entire team. It all made the TVC film more compelling and entertaining to watch.”
Target Audience: Primary-Home-owners, Secondary – painters/builders/ architects/ contractors/ owners of commercial properties.
Media: A 360-degree media approach has been adopted
● HSM News Channel & GEC in Television
● Leading radio stations
● OOH & on-ground activations
● Digital- Social, Display, OTT, News & Publications
About JKCements Limited:
JKCement Ltd. is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and the third-largest White Cement manufacturer in the World. Over four decades, the Company has partnered India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. JK Cement’s operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975.
The Company has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 15 MnTPA as on date, making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. JKCL is the No. 1 manufacturer of Wall Putty in the World and the third-largest manufacturer of White Cement globally, with a total white cement capacity of 1.20 MnTPA and wall putty capacity of 1.2MnTPA. JK White Cement is sold across 43 countries around the globe, and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidies, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.