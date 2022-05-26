Now in few clicks, you can start investing, tracking, and rebalancing your portfolio – Yuvraj A Thakker, MD, Stoxbox and BP Wealth

The app will Find Companies That Sustain Profits In The Share market
May 26: In conversation with Yuvraj A. Thakker, MD, Stoxbox. Stoxbox, which attempts to simplify investing for investors works on a subscription basis, which starts at INR 499 per month for a user and eliminates the need for the investor to pay Additional Brokerage On Trading In Equity Delivery, F&O, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Ready-made Portfolios, Trading Calls, and a variety of other services.
Q. Can you take us through the idea behind starting Stoxbox?
Stoxbox was created with the Indian Market in mind. Our domestic market's growth trajectory makes it such an appealing possibility, and the only way to profit from it is to invest in stocks! In the stock market, however, a considerable percentage of retail investors today rely on recommendations. The problem is that good investment advice is hard to find. Investors risk losing money when they follow advice from social media groups or watch specific YouTube videos. The recklessness brought on by bad advice is equally as dangerous as the recklessness brought on by ignorance. We realized that good advice is simply too expensive to access, so we created a subscription pricing model with no brokerage fees. The concept has been tried and tested in countries such as the United States and Japan; it is still nascent, but it is so comprehensive that you don't need to grade yourself before looking for solutions that fit you. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, you can invest in a variety of themes across a variety of time frames to meet your variety of financial goals and requirements. Why should getting good investment advice be more difficult and expensive than getting good binge-worthy content?
Q. How is this different from mutual fund investing?
For mutual funds, you can invest in equity funds that follow a market capitalization theme, such as large, mid, or small cap, or a sectoral theme, but you can't invest in stocks that follow the momentum strategy. These are the stocks with the highest momentum indicators, which benefit the most from a market uptrend and capture the Indian growth trajectory that we previously described.
Q. To attain this goal, how about investing directly in momentum stocks?
Directly investing in momentum stocks is challenging because you need a deep understanding of the momentum metrics in order to choose the most relevant metric and stocks that respond to it. This entails becoming familiar with continuously shifting themes and sectors, as well as assessing how the stock is performing against that backdrop. Timing and pricing are also critical factors here; you must enter when the momentum picks up, and this entry point must also be optimal in terms of price. Similarly, when the momentum is waning, exits must be made. It's also difficult to ensure that you hold the position during periods of volatility and to know when it's time to rebalance your portfolio. A good company can boast of its number but as Stoxbox it’s our job to find the great ones that can sustain the profits.
Q. How will Stoxbox’s ready-made portfolios mitigate the shortcomings you pointed out from investing in mutual funds and a retail investor directly investing in momentum stocks?
Unlike mutual funds, it provides concentrated specific exposure to a theme of your choice while leaving stock selection and management to experts. This will not only diversify your portfolio, but it will also give you an end-to-end execution platform. The holdings are completely transparent and have the potential to generate long-term wealth. Investing in momentum stocks demands thorough industry and company research, as well as fundamental and technical analysis. Our research team has a proven track record of providing insightful research reports, and they are a group of highly experienced and specialist professionals that will provide you with more than just your money's worth. Not only that, but the investment manager manages the readymade portfolio, keeping a track of the investments, and rebalances when necessary. You won't have to worry about market timing or monitoring 24*7 this way. In just a few clicks, you can start investing, tracking, and rebalancing your portfolio.