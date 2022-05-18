NTT Ltd. launches 2022 Graduate Trainee Program in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18: NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider, has announced the launch of its Graduate Training Program 2022 for BE, BTech students graduating from colleges in India. The company is inviting 200 of the sharpest applicants from Bangalore colleges to be a part of this mega program. NTT’s Global Delivery Center team will be in the city on 21st May for the placement drive and is hoping to receive an overwhelming response from here.
NTT Ltd. provides world-class learning and career opportunities to the students who are keen to learn, innovate and get exceptional professional exposure to kickstart their careers. Graduates enrolling under the program get an opportunity to join global technical communities formed by prominent subject matter experts from the industry. They also get access to premium content, sandboxes, and world-class labs to hone their skillsets and embark on a journey to become thought leaders in the IT circles.
At NTT Ltd.’s graduate trainee program, fresh college graduates can gain access to the sharpest minds in tech through peer mentorship programs. They will learn from a global community of experts, attend renowned tech conferences, upskill themselves with industry-rated certifications, and share innovative ideas through regular hackfests and competitions.
Through the vast array of services on offer, NTT Ltd. is facilitating the creation of a connected and sustainable future. By joining NTT Ltd., one can discover how the company is accelerating business transformation by using cutting-edge tech and innovation.
India is rapidly emerging as the next global hub for IT and allied services. With one of the world’s largest talent pools of digital generation workforce and a thriving technology sector, there is an incredible demographic dividend waiting to be unlocked in the country. As a leading global brand and a market leader in the Indian data center, network, cloud, and cybersecurity domains, NTT Ltd. offers some of the best mentorship opportunities to deserving candidates.
Fresh graduates from BE/B.Tech (Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) | Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE) | Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) | Information Science/Technology (IS/IT) and MCA from 2022 batch can send in their resumes to freshers.campus.hr.gdc@global.ntt
About NTT Ltd.
NTT Ltd. is a leading, global technology services company. To help our clients achieve their digital transformation goals, we use our global capabilities, expertise, and full-stack technology services delivered through our integrated services platform. As their long-term strategic partner, we help them enhance customer and employee experience, transform their cloud strategy, modernize their networks and strengthen their cybersecurity. And across their transformation priorities, we automate their business processes and IT, drawing insights and analytics from their core business data. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 50,000 people across 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at https://services.global.ntt/
