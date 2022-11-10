Nurture the Green With Ethereum, Solana and Big Eyes Coin - Three Environmentally Friendly Cryptos

Cryptocurrencies have opened up the world to many new possibilities. With de-fi systems, minimal centralised control and ease of transactions, there are endless benefits to utilising this new currency. People worldwide are acknowledging these factors and buying and trading with crypto.
However, many sources confirm that some forms of traditional cryptocurrency consensus methods use a large amount of energy annually. This amount can sometimes equate to the amount of energy smaller countries like Malaysia or Argentina use annually. In better news, a few cryptocurrencies have taken this news seriously and have taken enormous steps for change. Cryptos like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are among these few.
Ethereum Is Paving the Way for a Greener Crypto
On the 15th of September 2022, the largely anticipated Ethereum Merge took place. The Merge is the first step in Ethereum's new six-step roadmap launched by Ethereum's founder VitalikButerin.
The Merge is the name coined for the process of the Ethereum Network, joining the mainnet execution layer to a second layer. The second layer comprises of the new proof-of-stake consensus method and is referred to as the Beacon chain. This second layer has important implications for the whole of the crypto world.
This new consensus method is vital for the world's steps to aid the environment. The previous consensus method used by Ethereum was the proof-of-work method, which is utilised by many cryptos, including Bitcoin. The new method removes the complicated mathematical equations proposed by the poof-of-work method and focuses on stakeholders verifying transactions. This eliminates the need for super-intelligent computers to solve complex mathematical problems and, in turn, use vast amounts of energy.
The proof-of-stake method allows verification and additional blocks to be added to the Ethereum blockchain whilst reducing 99% of the carbon footprint.
Solana Using History to Help Us Change Our Future
Solana, like Ethereum, does not utilise the proof-of-work consensus method. Instead, they use the proof-of-history consensus method. This approach is dependent on timestamping and the blockchain itself.
The approach employs a single form of cryptographic timestamping to get around time zones. The Solana blockchain can use this technique to prove and show the passage of time and the positioning of events throughout that timeline. By doing so, new transactions can be verified, and new blocks can be added to the blockchain. Additionally, this new approach utilises less energy and is much more environmentally friendly.
Big Eyes Coin - Cleaning Our Oceans
Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin in the sixth stage of its pre-sale. The coin is doing very well and has amassed over $9 million so far. The native token to the coin, BIG, is an ERC-20 token. This means it is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. The BIG token will now also utilise the proof-of-stake consensus method.
By using the new consensus method, Big Eyes Coin will produce fewer carbon emissions compared to other cryptocurrencies and printed currencies used worldwide.
To Summarise
Crypto is getting even more incredible. Many cryptocurrencies are opting to use the greener proof-of-stake/proof-of-history consensus methods. Cryptos like Ethereum, Solana and Big Eyes Coin is putting the environment first.
