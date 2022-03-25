Nutreat launches its 1st Franchise outlet at Bangalore with Handcrafted foods for baby, women & Immunity range

March 25: With a mission to “Whisk the sustainable food processing techniques through handcrafting comfort foods” Nutreat has been handcrafting comfort foods including Baby care, Women care, Immunity Care, Everyday care and many more since 2017.
“Porridges are most comforting and nourishing foods that complement our body with more nutrients than any other recipe, also it was the man’s first cooked recipe that need to be restored for real radiant health like our ancestors” – says Jyothi Pappu Founder & CEO Nutreat life.
In collaboration with rural women, we handcraft foods for all age groups right from 6th month baby to 80-year-old with the ingredients procured direct from the natural (ZBNF) and organic small farmers from various parts of India with zero preservatives & artificial ingredients. All the recipes are inspired from various traditional recipes of India and few are from lost recipes of the world.
From our first product Ukkiri to the recent product Ksheera we have been launching more than 10 new recipes per year that are curated as per customers’ requirements. We believe that each customer is unique and so their requirements are, so we customize foods for our customers. Till date we have customized 8000+ recipes- says Jyothi.
Till this February we have been providing our services online through our Website www.nutreatlife.com Amazon, Meesho etc. but now we came up with our first Franchise outlet at Bangalore to provide people with freshest & purest comfort foods in time without any delays. As we are located in a small village called Malikipuram, in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh which is an island Nutreat has faced many logistics problems initially. After requesting shiprocket I am able to get proper logistics partner to ship my products in time and safe in the year 2017. But still there exists a gap between the fast world & slow-paced village lives.
Most of our customers are from various metros who are experienced with different products with express delivery. However after Nutreat they wanted only it but in-time. This made us to think about Franchise outlet at Startup hub Bangalore. Same time, one of our customers Mrs. Pushpalatha Reddy who lives in Bangalore proposed the Franchise. After 6months of rigorous experimentation we came up with our first franchise outlet at Kaggadaspura, Bangalore.
The store is now open with stone grounded porridges including baby care, women care, everyday care, diabetic care and many more. About 30+ of best sellers for more than 4 years like Nutri28, Protein rich porridge, uggu for babies, Nourishia (Immunity booster) etc are available at the store. To ensure the freshness & purity we restock the store every week.
The store is a café store model where people can have first-hand experience of the porridges that will be served hot which are safe even for babies above 6th month. This is going to be the first ever “Porridge experience center” in India with all the stone grounded porridge premixes. We are planning various porridge parties at our café outlet from this April.
Our vision is to “Get back to our roots with a porridge” which also can be a sustainable way to empower more rural women, support local & small farmers and to restore the clean processing food techniques for real health- that’s the future we look for in next 5 years.